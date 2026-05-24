LETTER: Ceperley Shows Commitment to Bike Infrastructure, Walkability, Transportation Planning

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our submission guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

I’m proud to support Martin Ceperley for Maplewood Township Committee.

As a parent of a three-year-old and a five-month-old, I think constantly about what kind of town my kids will grow up in. In a few short years, they’ll be riding bikes around Maplewood, walking to parks, and navigating our streets independently. That only feels possible if we continue investing in safer roads, walkability, and infrastructure that prioritizes people — not just cars. That’s why Martin’s leadership matters to me.

Martin understands that street safety and smart road design are not niche issues; they directly impact families’ quality of life and safety every single day. His commitment to bike infrastructure, walkability, and thoughtful transportation planning reflects the kind of forward-thinking local leadership Maplewood needs.

Beyond that, I appreciate Martin’s focus on building a connected, inclusive community where residents feel heard and where local government communicates clearly and follows through. He cares deeply about making Maplewood a place where families can safely and comfortably put down roots for the long term.

I’m excited to support Martin Ceperley for Township Committee and encourage my neighbors to do the same.

Evan Walczak

Maplewood, NJ