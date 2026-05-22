Maplewood Police Say No Foul Play, Man Found Dead at Maplecrest Park

Maplewood police say there was no foul play in an incident were a man was found dead in a portable bathroom at Maplecrest Park on May 20.

RLS Media reported that the man was found around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, “after receiving reports of suspicious activity in the area. Upon arriving and conducting a search, officers located an unidentified person partially clothed and unresponsive inside a portable restroom. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In response to an email from Village Green, Sgt. Steven Gyimoty of the Maplewood Police wrote, “There were no signs of foul play.”

Officials told Village Green that the Essex County medical examiner is working to identify the person.

Per the Maplewood Police blotter released on May 22, the incident is referred to as “sudden death”:

On 05/20/2026 at approximately 4:26hrs, MPD patrols responded to Maplecrest Park of an unresponsive adult male inside a porta john. Officers, South Essex Fire Department First Aid and Medics arrived on scene where it was determined that the male was deceased. There appears to be no signs of foul play, and the identification of the male has not been determined at this time.

Village Green will continue to follow this story.