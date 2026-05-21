North Jersey Pride Run 5K Returns on Sunday, June 7 for its 12th Year, Kicking Off Full Month of Pride

From North Jersey Pride:

The North Jersey Pride Run 5K returns on Sunday, June 7 for its 12th year, bringing energy, community spirit, and celebration to South Orange as part of a full weekend of Pride Month festivities.

The annual race, which has become a cornerstone event of North Jersey Pride, welcomes runners and walkers of all levels to participate in a vibrant, inclusive kickoff to Pride weekend. The 5K course winds through the streets of South Orange’s Montrose neighborhood, culminating in the post-5k kids races and celebration in the park.

“This race has always been about more than running—it’s about showing up for each other and celebrating who we are as a community,” said co-director Keldrick Wright. “Twelve years in, it’s incredibly meaningful to see how it continues to grow and bring people together.”













Co-director Mel Comerchero added, “Every year, we’re inspired by the mix of first-time participants and longtime supporters who make this event so special. It’s a joyful, welcoming space where everyone belongs, whether you’re racing for a personal best or just soaking in the atmosphere.”

Participants and spectators will once again be energized by Fogo Azul New Jersey, a women-led, queer-inclusive samba reggae drumline rooted in Afro-Brazilian traditions. Their high-energy performance has become a signature element of the race-day experience.

This year’s race is made possible by the generous support of community sponsors. Gold Sponsors include Groove Theory Fitness, The Kate Elliott Team, and Pet Wants. Bronze Sponsors include JAG Physical Therapy (South Orange), Curalta Foot & Ankle, and Lyn Your Face.













The Pride Run is just one highlight of a full month of Pride events:

June 7: The Youth Pride Picnic is a perfect moment to wind down, relish some delicious picnic food, and enjoy the company of friends and allies in a beautiful outdoor setting.

June 12: Pride Under the Stars returns to Spiotta Park in South Orange, welcoming all ages for an evening celebration. Attendees 21 and over can enjoy the bar with ID wristbands, while families are encouraged to join the festivities.

June 13: Pride After Dark debuts as a new adults-only party hosted by the South Orange Elks Lodge, with proceeds benefiting the RAIN Foundation.

June 14: The North Jersey Pride Festival will fill the streets with live entertainment, food vendors, community organizations, and thousands of attendees in a vibrant, high-energy celebration of LGBTQ+ pride, visibility, and unity.

June 20: After selling out last year, Pickle with Pride is back for year two — bigger, bolder, and with more pickle pride than ever!

Together, these and other events highlight the strength, diversity, and joy of the North Jersey LGBTQ+ community and its allies. “Pride has always been about visibility, resilience, and joy—but this year, gathering together feels especially meaningful,” says executive director C.J. Prince. “Our 2026 theme, ‘Love Louder,’ is a call to show up for one another with even greater intention, compassion, and pride. When our community comes together like this, we’re not just celebrating—we’re reminding each other, and our vulnerable youth, that we are seen, supported, and stronger together.”

For more information about this year’s events please visit northjerseypride.org.