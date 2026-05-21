LETTER: Take It From His Wife, John Sullivan Will Be a Leader Who ‘Listens First’

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Village Green is accepting letters of support through Sunday, May 24 at 5 p.m. See our guidelines for submission here. Read our election coverage here.

Dear Maplewood,

I am a 25-year Maplewood resident, a mother and a small business owner writing in support of my husband, John T. Sullivan, for Maplewood Township Committee. Surely as his wife I am biased, but I thought it might be helpful to give voters an insider’s view of who John is as a person.

When I met John in college, he had a passion for politics. He would read or hear about news in the local community around our campus in Jersey City, and while I saw these things as events happening around us, he felt intuitively connected to them. He engaged with leaders on and off campus to find ways he could be of public service. This is who he is today. Our neighbors will tell you, if they come to John with a concern or problem, he takes it on as his own and advocates for a solution.

In our home, John lives in a house full of women – women with a lot to say. His campaign slogan “listening first” is something required of him daily at home. Our three daughters and I are always bombarding him with our ideas, plans, visions, requests – and he listens. Then he helps us make these a reality, with whatever hands-on assistance we need.

This is who he will be for you, Maplewood, if elected: someone who listens to your ideas and visions, and works to put them into action. He will make your struggles his struggles, and your dreams his dreams, as he does for us.

We have a family motto: “Sullivans show up”. I’m sure you’ve noticed this yourself as you’ve gotten to know John before and during this campaign – he shows up everywhere around town. He is a true public servant. If elected – and even if he’s not elected – he will tirelessly show up for you. He loves you, Maplewood.

Sincerely,

Lauren Sullivan