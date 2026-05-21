Former Assemblywoman Garnet Hall Endorses De Luca & Sullivan for Maplewood Township Committee

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Village Green is accepting letters of support through Sunday, May 24 at 5 p.m. See our guidelines for submission here. Read our election coverage here.

The following endorsements are from former NJ 28th Legislative District Assemblywoman and current Maplewood District 12 Leader Garnet Hall:

Re-elect Vic DeLuca to the Maplewood Township Committee – Still Showing Up and Leading Maplewood

Mayor DeLuca understands that effectiveness of his leadership role and is not afraid to use it. Over the years, we have committed by bringing in the vote, been recognized and have proven Maplewood’s value and worth to Essex County and the surrounding communities, and it is time to press forward.

Vic DeLuca’s dedication and understanding of Maplewood’s past and future are unsurpassed when it comes to mayoral representation.

Throughout his years of public service, Mayor DeLuca has led and demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the residents of Maplewood. His unwavering presence at community events, public forums, and committee meetings reflects his ongoing dedication and accessibility to all constituents.

Leadership in the Local and State offices will take his call for Maplewood. No matter what the issue, public safety, environmental responsibility, and inclusive government has helped strengthen the fabric of our township. Mayor DeLuca has consistently advocated for initiatives that promote sustainability and inclusivity, ensuring that Maplewood remains a welcoming and vibrant community for all.

As someone who has proudly served our community, I recognize and value leaders who lead with consistency and compassion. Mayor DeLuca continues to exemplify those qualities through his tireless efforts on behalf of Maplewood residents.

I respectfully encourage voters to support Mayor Vic DeLuca and continue the progress, stability, and community-centered leadership that has benefited our township for years.

Maplewood Township Committee Candidate John T. Sullivan — Committed to Community, Proven Through Action

Along with the Maplewood Democratic Committee endorsement, I endorse John T. Sullivan for Maplewood Township Committee.

John T. Sullivan understands that local elections shape our neighborhoods, whether knocking on doors, supporting campaign initiatives or standing beside candidates who fight for working families, John has remained a dependable and passionate advocate.

Many years ago, I recommended John T Sullivan for the position of 2nd Vice Chair of the Maplewood Democratic Committee. Since then, he has proven my support was warranted by leading reliably, serving the public, and advocating for Maplewood.

As my Co–District Leader for District 12, John T. Sullivan and I worked together to transform and strengthen community representation throughout the Porter/Field and Lightning Brook sections of Maplewood. Through grassroots organizing and resident engagement, we addressed important neighborhood concerns and advocated for meaningful change.

From school board races to Township Committee campaigns, from Trenton to Washington, John has consistently stepped forward to support Democratic candidates and Democratic values at every level. John T. Sullivans’s commitment to grassroots organizing, voter engagement, and community advocacy reflects a deep belief that democracy works best when everyone participates.

John understands that local elections shape our neighborhoods, state leadership shapes our future, and national leadership shapes our country. John T. Sullivan is committed, experienced and deeply rooted in the Maplewood community, and I encourage residents to support his candidacy.

Garnet R Hall

District Leader, D12

Essex County Deputy Clerk

Former NJ Assemblywoman, D28