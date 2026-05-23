Casey Dickson Haber Honored at Clinton School for Commitment to Students with Autism

South Orange-Maplewood School District Communications:

Casey Dickson Haber has earned recognition across the Clinton school community for her leadership, compassion and commitment to students with autism. In her classroom and throughout the school, she creates an environment where students feel supported, understood, and ready to grow.

Her work goes beyond instruction. Haber helps lead the school’s crisis team, guiding staff with clear, practical strategies and a calm, student-centered approach. Through training and daily collaboration, she has helped staff feel more confident in meeting the needs of all learners.

She has also made a lasting impact on the school environment. Haber helped design and build Clinton’s sensory room, giving students a space to reset, focus, and feel comfortable. Working with colleagues, she also helped create a sensory wall, turning a shared idea into something meaningful for the entire school.

Haber has strengthened how the school understands and supports autism. She has helped bring awareness into everyday school life, making sure students are included and celebrated. Her work with reverse inclusion has created real opportunities for students to connect, communicate, and learn from one another.

She is equally committed to families. Haber works closely with caregivers, offering guidance and building strong connections between home and school. Through her work with SEPAC and ongoing communication, families feel informed, supported, and involved.

Her care extends beyond the classroom. As a foster parent, she continues to support children with the same patience and dedication she shows at school each day. Because of Haber, students feel seen and capable, staff feel supported, and the Clinton community continues to grow stronger and more connected.