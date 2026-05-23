Jane Collins Colding Endorses Vic De Luca for Maplewood Township Committee

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Village Green is accepting letters of support through Sunday, May 24 at 5 p.m. See our guidelines for submission here. Read our election coverage here.

It is with deep gratitude and great pride that I write this letter in wholehearted support of Mayor Vic DeLuca. Mayor DeLuca is more than a leader he is a man of compassion, courage, and vision who truly believes in the power of people and community.

His commitment to immigrants, inclusiveness, and diversity is not just something he speaks about it is something he lives every single day. Mayor DeLuca has opened doors for countless individuals who felt unseen, unheard, or overlooked. He believes every person deserves dignity, opportunity, and a seat at the table, regardless of where they come from or what challenges they face.

I speak from personal experience. Today, I sit on the Township Committee because Mayor Vic DeLuca believed in me before I believed in myself. He saw strength and potential in me that I could not yet see on my own. He encouraged me, supported me, and gave me the opportunity to serve my community. That is the kind of leader he is a leader who lifts others up, empowers people, and creates opportunities for everyone to succeed.

Mayor DeLuca’s accomplishments and dedication to this town are unmatched. He has worked tirelessly to promote pedestrian safety, strengthen traffic and parking safety, and support our local businesses so they can continue to grow and thrive. He continues to fight for our fair share of school funding because he understands that investing in our children is investing in the future of our community.

Our Mayor has always been deeply involved in the building and development of this town. His contributions can be seen throughout the community, and his commitment to progress has helped shape the town we are proud to call home today. His dedication is unwavering, and he continues the important work he started years ago with the same passion, energy, and determination.

Mayor DeLuca leads with heart, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to unity. At a time when division is easy, he continues to bring people together. He has dedicated his leadership to building a stronger, safer, and more welcoming community where every resident feels respected, valued, and included.

Our town is stronger and better because of Mayor Vic DeLuca’s leadership. His passion for public service, his belief in inclusion, and his dedication to the people make him exceptionally deserving of continued support and trust.

I proudly and enthusiastically endorse Mayor DeLuca and encourage the entire community to stand behind a leader who has spent his life standing up for others and fighting for the future of this town.

Sincerely,

Jane Collins Colding

New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition