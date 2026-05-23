LETTER: Martin Ceperley Is a Great Listener and Compassionate Person at His Core

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Village Green is accepting letters of support through Sunday, May 24 at 5 p.m. See our guidelines for submission here. Read our election coverage here.

I am writing in support of Martin Ceperley for Maplewood Township Committee.

Martin’s social media content about bike lanes and local elementary school bike buses got me thinking about how to make improvements to our town with a focus on transportation, which we all know is a perennial problem and topic of complaint. I’m not a proficient cyclist and didn’t even own a bike when I first started following Martin online, but I was drawn in by his genuine desire to build a more accessible and safer community for everyone.

I was intrigued when Martin, “the bike dad I follow on Instagram”, announced he was running for Township Committee. I attended Martin’s launch party, where I noticed he gave children in attendance just as much time and attention as the adults in the room. I engaged in conversation with Martin and learned that he’s not just incredibly smart and an innovative thinker, but also a great listener and compassionate person at his core. Martin has shown us that he can put ideas into action and that centering the well-being of the most vulnerable is almost always a net-benefit to a community.

As a community organizer and advocate, Martin has brought immeasurable joy to Maplewood already. Volunteering to make the “Swamp Trolley” (restaurant loop bus) happen on the day of the Baker Street Flea Market was one of the most joyful events I’ve been a part of. Recently, I bought a bike for myself and am slowly getting more comfortable riding it around town. My younger child is working on strengthening her bike skills because she cannot wait to join the Tuscan Bike Bus (hopefully soon!). Seeing traffic-calming initiatives in action has actually made me a more attentive and, quite honestly, a less aggressive driver, which says a lot for someone born and raised in NJ. These are all direct, tangible impacts that Martin has already made on my family and many others.

It’s clear to me that Martin values the history and many traditions of our town, and also has a vision of how to move Maplewood forward. As someone with deep, multi-generational roots in Maplewood & South Orange, I’ve seen and lived through many changes in our towns. We, like many other suburban neighborhoods, are at a turning point. We can honor and celebrate where we’ve come from, and also address the needs and desires of all our residents. I feel strongly that having Martin on Maplewood Township Committee would offer an invaluable perspective, and a voice that works to keep Maplewood safe, inclusive, and accessible for everyone.

-Amanda Mazzarella

Maplewood, NJ