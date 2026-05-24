Former Mayor Nancy Adams Endorses De Luca and Sullivan for Maplewood Township Committee

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our submission guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

I am proud to endorse Victor De Luca and John Sullivan for Township Committee.

I have known Vic for more than 30 years. Around the same time I was founding the College Hill Neighborhood Association, Vic was helping found the Hilton Neighborhood Association. Even then, it was clear he believed deeply in grassroots community involvement and bringing neighbors together to improve Maplewood. We later worked together to help form the Springfield Avenue Partnership, and over the years we have served together through both agreement and disagreement. That is part of why I value him so highly — Vic listens, thinks deeply, and cares about getting things right.

Public service should not be about imposing arbitrary limits on experience. It should be about judgment, effectiveness, institutional knowledge, and commitment to the community. In virtually every other profession, experience is valued. We trust experienced teachers, lawyers, doctors, and business leaders because experience matters. Politics should be no different.

Calls for term limits or arguments that someone should step aside simply because they have served for a long time miss the point. Voters should decide based on record, values, and ability to lead. Maplewood benefits from people who show up, do the work, and deliver results.

Vic has earned that trust many times over. Whether on redevelopment, fiscal issues, or affordable housing, he has been thoughtful, steady, and deeply committed to Maplewood. We need people who understand the complexity of governing and can move important work forward responsibly.

I am also proud to support John Sullivan. I appointed John to the Planning Board when I was Mayor because I believed he would bring intelligence, independence, and thoughtful judgment to public service, and he has done exactly that. As a lawyer, John approaches issues carefully, asks good questions, and takes governing seriously. Maplewood has already benefitted from his volunteer work and advocacy; he’ll bring more of that to the Township Committee.

Together, Vic and John bring the experience, perspective, and seriousness that Maplewood needs on the Township Committee. I look forward to serving with both of them on the governing body.

Nancy J Adams, Maplewood Township Committee