PHOTOS: Maplewood Marks Memorial Day With Solemnity and Joy

Although rain forced the cancelation of Maplewood’s Annual Memorial Day parade, an indoor ceremony at Town Hall marked the solemnity of the occasion.

Afterward, the annual South Mountain YMCA Duck Race raised funds for children’s programs and highlighted what service members fought for.

“The best way we can remember and honor those who died in service to America is to make America a more perfect union; a better, safer and peaceful nation for our children and for generations to come,” said Mayor Vic De Luca in his remarks at the ceremony.

Read De Luca’s full address below.

On behalf of the Township Committee, I wish you a safe and peaceful Memorial Day.

Thank you Maplewood Memorial Post 10120 Veterans of Foreign Wars for your participation.

Today, throughout America, communities like ours are honoring the courageous men and women who gave their lives in military service, protecting all of us and our way of life so that we can enjoy our constitutional freedoms. When the country called, they answered and served faithfully and to their fullest.

I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge anyone here who lost a loved one in the line of duty. No matter how much time has passed, the pain from that loss may change over the years but it never leaves us. Those who died were our sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, wives and husbands, and they deserve our everlasting gratitude.

Memorial Day, first observed in 1868, is when we put aside our differences to honor the fallen and pay tribute to their sacrifice. Today, we celebrate our shared history, our common values and our commitment to freedom and democracy.

Memorial Day is also time for us to recommit to freedom and justice for all. Our democracy must be preserved and authoritarianism must be resisted. The soldiers we honor today fought and died for the bedrock values of freedom, justice and democracy.

As we leave here this morning to enjoy our barbeques and time with our families and friends, let us pledge to do what we can to end conflict and violence throughout the world.

And in the United States, we must stand up together in opposition to white nationalism, antisemitism and Islamophobia, threats to the LGBTQ+ community, and the unrelenting attacks on immigrants. We also must ensure that every veteran returning home gets healthcare, housing and the dignity they deserve.

The best way we can remember and honor those who died in service to America is to make America a more perfect union; a better, safer and peaceful nation for our children and for generations to come.

Thank you very much.