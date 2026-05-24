Former Mayor McGehee Endorses Ceperley and Sullivan for Maplewood Township Committee

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our submission guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

Hi Maplewood – June 2 is Primary Election Day, and if you haven’t been following the race for Maplewood Township Committee closely, here’s why I’m energized to vote for Martin Ceperley and John Sullivan.

After watching the recent candidate forum hosted by the Hilton Neighborhood Association and listening to conversations with residents and local business owners all over town over the last several weeks, I believe Martin and John bring the kind of leadership Maplewood needs right now: thoughtful, innovative, collaborative and forward-looking. Martin and John understand that communities grow by testing new ideas, being transparent and evolving while protecting what makes Maplewood so unique and special.

Martin and John are community builders — leaders who listen, collaborate, and create opportunities for others to thrive. They are both change agents who will move Maplewood forward.

Why Martin?

Martin Ceperley has brought real energy, optimism and enthusiasm to this race. A Seth Boyden parent, 15-year Maplewood resident, community organizer and Founder of the SOMA Bike Bus, Martin has captured the hearts and imaginations of young families across Maplewood in ways we haven’t experienced on the Maplewood Township Committee to bring attention to important issues. Martin reminds so many residents about why they moved to Maplewood in the first place. His advocacy for safer streets has not only struck a nerve with parents, students, runners, cyclists and commuters everywhere, Martin’s advocacy has also created a growing movement to solve pedestrian safety in Maplewood once and for all. Martin is also sharp and well-versed on a wide range of issues including affordable housing, responsible economic development, making our local government more accessible, and positioning Maplewood as a destination.

Why John?

I’ve had the pleasure of working with John Sullivan as a Trustee on The Maplewood Foundation for the last few years. He’s thoughtful, steady, and actively engaged in our community. He gets things done. John is also a 25-year resident and proud executive board member of the Hilton Neighborhood Association, who will provide an important and necessary through-line to this historic community. He consistently advocates for the underserved and gives voice to critical issues including immigration, affordability, planning and development. John has also built a broad tent across our entire community which I believe is his secret sauce.

Both Martin and John have the vision, drive, commitment, and dedication backed by a proven track record of leadership, advocacy and community service.

For the first time in 11 years we have two new voices and qualified leaders ready to serve on the Maplewood Township Committee. Martin and John are bringing renewed energy, modern thinking and a deep commitment to the future of our community.

I hope you’ll join me by voting for Martin Ceperley and John Sullivan for Maplewood Township Committee.

With gratitude,

Frank McGehee