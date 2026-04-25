Stories Without Borders: An Evening of Live Storytelling to Benefit Make the Road NJ Comes to SOPAC

The following news release is from We Start Here:

We Start Here is proud to announce Stories Without Borders, a live storytelling event to be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. The evening is designed as a charitable benefit, produced by Sharon Michaels and marks the directorial debut of Heather Kasdan.

Modeled after “Listen to Your Mother” and “The Moth,” Stories Without Borders brings community members to the stage to share personal narratives of resilience, belonging, and hope — all centered on the immigrant experience. All proceeds from the event will benefit Make the Road New Jersey, a nonprofit organization dedicated to immigrant advocacy and legal aid.

“My parents were immigrants who came to a different America than the one we live in today,” said Reshma Ketkar, co-founder of We Start Here. “It celebrated and welcomed them. And they went on to live the American Dream. The difference between that timeline and the one we find ourselves in today is staggering and heartbreaking.”

Stories Without Borders offers audiences a meaningful opportunity to bear witness to the voices of immigrants in our community — and to support those on the front lines of immigrant rights.

Tickets are available on the SOPAC website.

Those unable to attend but wishing to support immigrant communities may donate directly to Make the Road New Jersey.

According to the release, “We Start Here partners with non-profit organizations to amplify their impact through fun and innovative fundraisers that build connection and raise real money. Designed for sustainability, each event can evolve into a recurring fundraiser run by our partners. By making fundraising easier and more engaging, we help nonprofits focus on their mission while creating a model for giving that grows from the ground up.”