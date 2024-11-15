Bike Bus Revolution Takes to the Streets of South Orange-Maplewood

Thomas Edison famously said that genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration. You could say the same about the South Orange-Maplewood bike bus revolution.

Seth Boyden School dad Martin Cerperley got the idea to form a local bike bus — a group of students and parents meeting at an assigned location and cycling together via a mapped-out route to school — when his first grader Nora inspired him this summer.

“She overcame a lot of struggles on her bike and she became a really confident biker,” Ceperley said, referencing time he spent cycling with Nora and her big brother Brendan, a 4th grader, during the summer break.

“And then I knew that we needed to get this started at Seth Boyden. She could do it with me. Brendan can do it with me.”

Now, more than 100 elementary school students — and 100+ parents — are perspiring and pedaling their way through the towns to school every Friday morning.

To be clear, Ceperley notes that bike buses are not a SOMA-instigated phenomenon. In fact, some say the bike bus movement has already reached “kidical mass” nationwide, with bike buses forming coast to coast.

Nonetheless, with Nora as inspiration, Seth Boyden’s Bike Bus was the first in SOMA (follow @sethboydenbikebus). Led by Ceperley, it’s been going and growing since September. Clinton School joined the revolution on National Walk & Bike to School Day — October 11. Delia Bolden School followed on October 18. Marshall School followed soon after, and Tuscan School got rolling just this morning, November 15.

Ceperley expects South Mountain and the Annex to join in good time, as well as the middle schools — although hills are an issue when planning a route. He said that getting the Seth Boyden Bike Bus organized was surprisingly easy.

Photos of the Bolden Bike Bus on October 18, courtey of Ned Borgman:







“I just sent out a message to Seth Boyden parents. And I was shocked that tons of people wanted to do it,” said Ceperley. “At that point, I didn’t know if this was just going to be a town-wide thing. I couldn’t organize it at every school.”

That’s where other parents at other elementary schools stepped in.

Enter Julia Flath at Clinton, Ned Borgman at Bolden, Rob Howley at Marshall and Ken Stanek at Tuscan.

The parents communicate via a What’s App group of about 300. To start a bike bus or get involved, find the SOMABikeBus account on instagram.

Safety

With pedestrian safety and support for creating bike lanes in active discussion in both townships, Ceperley and other bike bus organizers have safety top of mind.

“We have volunteers riding with us, wearing vests, that block intersections, like Springfield Avenue” to provide a safe crossing. “We have a protocol to follow to keep the kids safe.” For instance, said Ceperley, “When we get too spread out as a group, we stop. We regroup and we get back together in a more compact shape.”

The Maplewood police joined the Seth Boyden Bike Bus on October 11, but otherwise, the volunteer bike marshals — in bright, reflective jackets and gear — have guided the bus. Ceperley hope the PD can join again sometime soon on their police bikes, but understands that police are stretched thin in the mornings, backing up crossing guards and the like.

Cerperley has been advocating for bike infrastructure in town via his Instagram @maplewoodbikelanes for over year. Maplewood has been discussing new bike lanes in recent Public Safety Committee meetings, as well as Engineering and Public Works Committee meetings.

“Biking as a group we are more noticeable and the cars are really respecting and giving us space,” said Flath. “It shows that there is a demand to get places outside of cars by biking and walking and we hope our town leaders will improve infrastructure here to make it safer to do so.”

Flath is the chair of Walk Bike Ride South Orange, a committee that was formed in February 2023 to advise the South Orange Village Council on “community mobility issues by advocating for improved pedestrian, bicycling, traffic calming, and public transit experiences.” Flath called into the November 12 Council meeting asking that the township paint bike lanes green and use flex posts to separate bike lanes from motorized traffic.

Building Community, Feeling Good

The ecological and safety impacts of biking to school aside, Ceperley said the bike bus is a fun and active way for kids to start their school day. The bike bus has a festive air, with Ceperley blasting up-tempo music as he alternatively leads and herds the bikers.

“We’re branching out,” says Ceperley. “It’s not just about schools. We have a social group. We organized a Halloween event that had over a hundred people. We’re organizing a Thanksgiving food drive event. We had a ride to South Mountain last weekend.”

“This isn’t just about getting to school. It’s really a community organization,” Ceperley added. “What we found is, it’s not really about bikes, but riding bikes together really is just so much fun. It’s so joyful for the kids and the parents. It’s kind of a way to bring the community together.”

Simone, a Seth Boyden 5th grader proves Ceperley’s point.

“I love it! Like a lot,” said Simone. “It’s really fun. One day I was feeling super upset and I went on the bike bus and it made me feel a lot better.”