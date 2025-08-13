South Orange Elks Beacon Grant Benefits Rent Party Garden

The South Orange Elks donated $4,000 to the South Orange Elks Rent Party Garden in July as part of the Elks Beacon Grant program.

“Elks care and love to share! With the $4,000 Beacon Grant, the South Orange Elks are fighting food insecurity,” said Elks Exalted Ruler David Ricci. “The Garden will continue to grow, providing fresh, healthy produce to those who need it the most.”

The Beacon Grants are given to projects that are Lodge-led, ongoing, and active. “Basically, the Beacon Grant is used for ongoing, year-after-year projects that meet community needs. In our case, fighting hunger,” said Yoda Bob Donnelly, who spearheads the Lodge’s grant applications. Donnelly added, “The Garden has been recognized on a national level and has been the Beacon Grant in the past.”

The South Orange Elks Rent Party Garden is a partnership between the Elks and the local 501(c)3 Rent Party. The Garden is in its 14th season and typically raises between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds of fresh produce, which is donated to local hunger-fighting initiatives, including the OLS and St. Joe’s food pantries. The Garden has also partnered with SOMA Justice to support local families in need.

“The Garden is a magical place, and we are very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here,” said Rent Party’s Founder, Chris Dickson. “This unique partnership with the Elks gets better each year. As we say, ‘Community Grows Here.’”

The Garden is always looking for volunteers to help with harvesting and maintenance. To volunteer, sign up here. Rent Party Pantry is a 501(c) dedicated to fighting hunger in the community. For more information about Rent Party, visit the Rent Party website.

Photo Credit Zoe Berkovic