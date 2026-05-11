Under Cover Music Fest Returns to South Orange on Saturday, May 30

From South Orange Downtown:

Under Cover Music Fest (UCMF) returns to downtown South Orange on Saturday, May 30 with a full day of live music, food, beer, and family fun. Running from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM in the Sloan Street Parking Lot (12 Sloan St), the free outdoor festival will feature tribute performances celebrating legendary artists across generations and genres, alongside expanded family programming, interactive experiences, and local vendors.

With live music spanning generations and genres, Under Cover Music Fest transforms downtown South Orange into a full-day celebration of music, community, and fun, making it the perfect kickoff to the summer season. Maplewood’s own Eric de Picciotto returns as emcee, while DJ Thomas Schmid keeps the festival moving between performances.

2026 UCMF Main Stage Lineup

2:00 PM – Alternative 90’s | Tenn Fold – Mark Murphy’s Music Student Band

3:00 PM – Phish | Fishmarket Stew

4:00 PM – The Rolling Stones| Whiskey & Sugar

5:00 PM – Eagles | Emma & The Desperados – Mark Murphy’s Music Student Band

6:00 PM – 70’s Disco Queen Hits | Cynthia Tucker

7:00 PM – 90’s & 2000’s R&B | Chaancé Barnes

8:00 PM – A Tribute To Bob Weir | Workingman’s Jed

9:00 PM – Bruce Springsteen | The Local Heroes

New this year, the festival expands with an enhanced Kid Zone, giving families even more ways to enjoy the day together. The Y-Zone, presented by the South Mountain YMCA, will run from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM and feature free crafts, games and hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Inflatable attractions will also be available within the Kid Zone. Unlimited access wristbands will be available for $20, or attendees can purchase individual rides for $5 each.

The festival will debut a new World Cup Zone in celebration of the World Cup coming to the NJ/NY region. The space will feature interactive soccer games, themed activities, photo opportunities, and a preview of some of the World Cup-inspired experiences South Orange Downtown businesses will participate in leading up to the tournament.

A variety of local food and drinks will be available throughout the day. The beer garden will feature brews from Pallet Brewing, Gaslight Brewery, Montclair Brewery, and Bull n Bear Brewing Co, along with a selection of hard seltzers. Festivalgoers can also enjoy food and sweets will be available from Jus’ Tacos, Pandang, SOMA Sweets, Miti Miti, and Medusa.

The event will also feature a mix of local businesses, makers, and community organizations, including Love You Girl Boutique, Wanda’s Crochet Designs and Culinary Clair, Cute As New from The Co-Lab, South Orange Chiropractic, S.O.C.A. Tattoo Studio,The Learning Experience of South Orange and SOMA Two Towns for All Ages. Additional community activations will include the Sensory Van, offering a calming and inclusive space designed to support attendees with sensory sensitivities.

For those looking to elevate their festival experience, a limited number of VIP tents are still available for purchase. Each VIP tent provides a private 10’ x 10’ shaded space with seating, complimentary snacks and water, exclusive giveaways, and access to a semi private restroom, making it an ideal option for groups looking to enjoy the day in comfort.

“Under Cover Music Fest is about creating a full, immersive experience that brings people into our downtown and connects them with everything it has to offer,” said Lisa Szulewski, Events and Marketing Coordinator for South Orange Downtown. “This year especially, we are building on what people already love, with an expanded Kid Zone, more family activities, and World Cup inspired programming that adds something new to the day. It is a chance for people to come out, spend time together, and explore our local businesses in a way that feels fun, relaxed, and connected. Whether you are here for the music, the activities, or just to be part of it all, there is something that makes you want to stay and discover more.”

Under Cover Music Fest is proudly presented by South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village. The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of community partners and sponsors, including Mark Murphy’s Music as the Main Stage Sponsor and South Mountain YMCA as the Kid Zone Sponsor, The Learning Experience of South Orange, PSE&G, NJ American Water and Pop’s Chicken as Supporting Sponsors and Walia Ethiopian Restaurant and Lumie Salon as Business Sponsors.

For more information about Under Cover Music Fest, visit https://www.southorangedowntown.org/ucmf-2026 or follow @southorangedowntown on Instagram and Facebook. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

About South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.