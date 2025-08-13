South Orange Performing Arts Center Celebrates 20 Years as the Cultural Heart of SOMA with Landmark Anniversary Season

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) proudly announces its 20th Anniversary Season, marking two decades of bringing world-class performances, impactful arts education, and meaningful community connections to South Orange and the greater SOMA region.

Since opening its doors in 2006, SOPAC has become a gathering space in this vibrant community – where artists, audiences, and students gather to experience the power of the arts. This milestone season celebrates our history and kicks off an exciting year of performances and community events.

Having persevered through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Irene, which damaged parts of the facility, SOPAC remains energized by its mission to bring the arts to the community. At a time when the world — and our community — needs the arts more than ever, SOPAC is committed to continuing its legacy of artistic excellence and cultural connection, with the support of its patrons and partners.

This celebratory season is made possible with the generous support of Felina Steak South Orange, SOPAC’s Season 20 Presenting Sponsor.



“For 20 years, SOPAC has been a place where the arts bring us together and inspire us,” said Lana Rogachevskaya, Executive Director of SOPAC. “This season is more than a look back — it’s a celebration of what we’ve overcome together, the artists who’ve graced our stage, the programs that have made a real difference, and all the moments and memories created here.”

SOPAC’s 20th Anniversary Season kicks off with an extraordinary opening weekend featuring critically acclaimed jazz vocalist Stella Cole on Friday, September 5; classic rockers, Friends of the Brothers on Saturday, September 6; and soulful American Idol winner Ruben Studdard on Sunday, September 7. Throughout the season, audiences can look forward to a diverse lineup of music, comedy, dance, and family programming.

“Stella Cole represents everything we’ve celebrated over these past 20 years at SOPAC – intimate artistry, timeless music, and the power of live performance to bring our community together,” said Rogachevskaya. “Her sophisticated interpretations of classic standards, backed by world-class arrangements, create exactly the kind of memorable experience that marks a true milestone.”

“Our 20th Anniversary lineup reflects SOPAC’s commitment to presenting a wide range of artists and performances that resonate with our audiences,” said Dan Stankus, SOPAC Programming Director. “This season truly has something for everyone — from iconic legends and emerging artists to boundary-pushing performances that surprise and delight.”



The season is packed with can’t-miss performances, including an intimate evening with Grammy nominated Emily King on September 13, high-energy Afro-Cuban funk from Cimafunk on September 19 (thanks to the valued partnership with the Gia Maione Prima Foundation), side-splitting laughter with The Improvised Shakespeare Company on September 21, a vibrant fusion of bhangra and brass with Red Baraat on October 10, and Peabo Bryson celebrating 50 years in music on October 11 — and that’s just highlights from the first half of the season. More exciting events will be announced soon.



“SOPAC is more than a venue — it’s a community anchor that brings people together through the shared experience of the arts,” said South Orange Village Mayor, Sheena Collum. “This anniversary is a powerful reminder of how vital SOPAC is to South Orange and the entire region, and I couldn’t be more excited to see SOPAC step into its next chapter.”

In addition to its robust performance schedule, SOPAC will commemorate this special year with community celebrations and special events. Join us in celebrating 20 years being at the heart of arts and community. And let’s shape the next 20 together.



For the full 20th Anniversary Season lineup and to purchase tickets, visit www.SOPACnow.org



# # # #

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.