SOMSD Mourns the Death of Jane Bean-Folkes, ELA Supervisor

Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing sent District staff and families a letter this afternoon informing them of the death of the District’s Supervisor of English Language Arts, Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes.

“Dr. Bean-Folkes was more than an exceptional educator — she was a tireless advocate for literacy, equity, and the belief that every child has the right to a high-quality education, regardless of circumstance,” Bing said in the letter. “Throughout her time in South Orange and Maplewood, Dr. Bean-Folkes poured her heart into her work, always centering the needs of our most marginalized students.”

Bing went on to say that her “unwavering dedication to building a love of reading and writing, her high expectations for excellence, and her compassion for the whole child inspired students, staff, and families alike. She pushed us all to think more deeply, to act more boldly, and to never lose sight of the transformative power of education.”

Dr. Bean-Folkes earned both her master’s and doctorate degrees from Teachers College, Columbia University and dedicated her career to teaching students and mentoring colleagues, he said.

“Her impact will be felt for years to come — in the programs she strengthened, in the teachers she mentored, and most importantly, in the countless students whose lives she touched,” Bing said. “Dr. Bean-Folkes leaves behind a legacy of empathy, advocacy, and an unshakable belief in the potential of every learner.”

Bing encouraged anyone struggling with her passing to reach out to school or community resources and said the District will share ways to “honor her memory and celebrate her life’s work” in the coming days.

Read Bing’s full letter here:

