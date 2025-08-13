PHOTOS: Eagle Scout Project Brings Beautified Kiosks to Springfield Avenue

From the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

Maplewood, NJ — Springfield Avenue Partnership (SAM) and Maplewood Township recently celebrated the restoration of three kiosks on Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, completed by Columbia High School rising senior Jesse Fryatt as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. The kiosks are used by SAM, Maplewood Library, Maplewood Township, and community groups to post flyers and share information about upcoming events and services.

Jesse, a member of Maplewood Troop 5 , approached SAM in the fall of 2024 to explore ideas for a service project. The Springfield Avenue kiosks were identified as needing repair, and planning work began in the spring of 2025.

Jesse developed the work plan and a list of needed materials. Together with the help of 12 volunteers from Troop 5, he replaced the asphalt roofs, wooden bases, two kiosk display cases, and corkboards. He also refurbished the remaining 10 doors, repainted the kiosks, and reapplied lettering to the kiosk signs.

Project supplies were donated by SAM, Sherwin-Williams on Springfield Avenue, and Friday Letters & Pictures . Jesse also raised $2,000 in donations via a GoFundMe campaign. The project took 150 hours, including volunteer time, over 20 workdays.

On Tuesday, August 13, SAM hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration attended by Jesse Fryatt; Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams; Township Committee Members Vic DeLuca and Dean Dafis; and SAM Executive Director Nicole Wallace.

Also in attendance were Jesse’s parents, Rachel Herwaldt and Tim Fryatt; Assistant Business Administrator Miriam Perez; Health Officer Candice Davenport and Gabriel Suarez of the Maplewood Health Department; Stacey Ross-Trevor of Maplewood Arts and Culture; and Jonathan Weiss and Barry Travis of SAM Board of Trustees.

During the event, one of the kiosks was inaugurated with flyers and announcements from the various user groups. The restored kiosks are located at:

1633 Springfield Avenue near Burnett Avenue

1926 Springfield Avenue near Indiana Street

1885 Springfield Avenue near Prospect Street

“Completing this project was a chance to serve my community and grow as a leader on my path to becoming an Eagle Scout. I want to thank my Eagle project advisor, James Zachara, and Scoutmaster Kevin Dowlin,” said Jesse Fryatt.

“We are very impressed and proud of the work Jesse completed this summer. The kiosks are a low-tech but effective way to share events and messages with Springfield Avenue visitors and were badly in need of repair. We’re grateful to Jesse, his parents, and all the volunteers for their hours of hard work,” commented Nicole Wallace, Executive Director of the Springfield Avenue Partnership.

“This project is a great collaboration that improves Springfield Avenue. Springfield Avenue Partnership originated with residents advocating and volunteering for the avenue; this is another example of the work that’s been done over the years, large scale and small scale, and I’m grateful for the volunteerism and Jesse’s work,” stated Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams.

“Jesse did a great job. The three newly renovated kiosks are part of this year’s improvements to the Avenue — new paved street, new pedestrian crossing signs, new benches and new curbing. Thank you, Jesse, for your leadership and commitment to our community,” added Vic DeLuca, Township Committee Member and SAM Board Member.

