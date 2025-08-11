Kitchen a la Mode Announces Delicious & Skill-Building Fall Cooking Classes

From Kitchen a la Mode:

This fall, Kitchen a la Mode invites the community to roll up their sleeves, sharpen their knives, and get cooking with exciting classes designed for all ages and skill levels. From family-friendly recipes to expert decorating and advanced culinary techniques, there’s something for everyone to savor.

Family French Cooking – Parent & Child Class

Perfect for bonding time in the kitchen, our Family French Cooking class gives parents and kids the opportunity to create and enjoy a delicious three-course French-inspired menu together:

Kid-Friendly Croque Monsieur – A toasty ham and cheese sandwich with a golden crust, made simple and fun for kids to assemble.

Citrus Herb Chicken – Tender chicken marinated with fresh herbs and citrus, then cooked to perfection for a bright, flavorful main dish.

Crepe Cake – A sweet, stackable dessert made with layers of soft, delicate crepes for an elegant (yet easy) finish.

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Time: 6:30p

Taught by Chef Chris

https://kitchenalamode.com/products/family-french-cooking

Advanced Knife Skills Class

Take your culinary expertise to the next level with our Advanced Knife Skills class. Whether you’re a home cook ready to refine your craft or an aspiring chef, this workshop will focus on precision techniques such as filleting, butterflying, and more. Our experienced instructor will guide you through safe, efficient, and professional knife work to transform your cooking.

Taught by Chef Gill

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Time: 10am

https://kitchenalamode.com/products/knife-skills-level-2-september-7th-10am

Vintage Cake Decorating Class

Discover the art of vintage cake decorating in this expert-led class. Learn precise piping techniques and master buttercream application to create a stunning cake with timeless charm. Perfect for a girls’ night out or a unique date night, you’ll leave with a beautifully crafted cake to share and enjoy. Elevate your baking skills and impress with classic elegance.

Taught by Emily from Baked by Izzy

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM

https://kitchenalamode.com/products/vintage-style-cake-decorating-class-9-26-6-30pm

“We love offering classes that make cooking approachable for everyone,” said Cat Fisher, owner of Kitchen a la Mode. “From family-friendly fun to professional-level skills, these sessions bring people together over great food and practical learning.”

Spaces are limited and expected to fill quickly. October classes are also now live and ready for registration.

To register or learn more, visit Kitchenalamode.com.

About Kitchen a la Mode

Kitchen a la Mode is South Orange’s go-to destination for high-quality kitchenware, expert culinary guidance, and Knife Sharpening. Our mission is to inspire confidence and creativity in the kitchen, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned cook.