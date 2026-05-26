Ultimate Frisbee State Championship Final Comes Home to Maplewood on May 29

From CHS Ultimate Frisbee:

CHS Ultimate Frisbee, the Delaware Valley Youth Ultimate League (DEVYL), and the Columbia High School Athletics Department are excited to announce that the Boys New Jersey State Ultimate Frisbee Championship Final will be held in Maplewood at Underhill Sports Complex on Friday, May 29.

The championship brings one of the state’s premier Ultimate events back to the birthplace of the sport. Columbia High School holds a unique place in Ultimate history as the home of the students who invented Ultimate Frisbee in 1968, and the Maplewood community remains one of the region’s strongest hubs for youth Ultimate development.

Fans new to the sport — and longtime followers alike — are encouraged to attend for an exciting evening of high-level competition and community celebration. Spectators can also check out CHS Ultimate’s Guide to the Game to learn more about how Ultimate is played.

The championship comes at a moment of major momentum for CHS Ultimate programs following an exceptional weekend at the Pioneer Valley Invitational (PVI) in Northampton, Massachusetts, one of the largest youth Ultimate tournaments in the country.

The CHS Ultimate Varsity Boys team delivered a dominant performance throughout the tournament, winning the championship for the first time with a combination of relentless defense, disciplined offense, and remarkable depth across the roster. The win adds to the excitement of their appearance at the prestigious High School Nationals Invite June 12-13 in Salem, Oregon.

The Junior Varsity team’s cohesive group of freshmen, sophomores, and juniors also performed well at PVI and went 4-2 for the weekend against 5 varsity and one other JV team. The team won their pool 3-0 on Saturday, despite being ranked third in the pool, and delivered a performance filled with athleticism and spirit.

The 68s also continued their remarkable season with a breakthrough performance at PVl, turning in the strongest tournament showing in team history. The squad won the first two of three games on both Saturday and Sunday to earn a spot in the tournament finals and win the team its first-ever trophy.

Meanwhile, Sparkle Motion, CHS Ultimate’s girls team, captured the B Division Championship in their first-ever appearance at Pioneer Valley Invitational With nearly 70% of the Sparkle Motion roster made up of 8th–10th graders, Sparkle had one of the younger programs on the field, which made their win extra-impressive. Together, the performances at PVI highlight the continued growth and strength of the CHS Ultimate community as Maplewood prepares to host the state championship on one of the sport’s most historic home fields.

Details for the New Jersey state championship game:

LOCATION: Underhill Field is located at 58 Burr Road, Maplewood, New Jersey.

TIME: Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with first pull scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Admission is FREE, and all are welcome.

For more information and CHS Ultimate Frisbee, and to fill out an interest form, visit CHS Ultimate’s website.

Organizers are always looking for new people to join Maplewood’s hometown sport.