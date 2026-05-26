LETTER: De Luca Has the Energy, Knowledge and Commitment to Get Things Done

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our submission guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

I’ve been a Maplewood resident for nearly 30 years and worked closely with Vic De Luca on the library board for 15 years. I have not met anyone in town who matches his energy, knowledge or commitment to all the residents of this town. He is smart, effective and he gets things done. When NJ Transit fails, he gets buses for commuters. During the town wide power outages of Superstorm Sandy, he gave public updates daily at the library and kept the pressure on PSEG to restore service. He is perceptive and attentive. He has always been mindful and advocated for Springfield Ave and the Hilton neighborhood. He was crucial in building our beautiful new library. He shows up for everything. I disagreed with him on turf and certainly a number of issues that came up at the library over the years. But Vic absolutely has 100% of my vote. This guy is a treasure.

Former Maplewood Library Board President Kate McCaffrey