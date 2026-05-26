South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum Endorses Deb Engel for Commissioner At Large

Six candidates are running in the June 2 Democratic primary for 4 Commissioner At Large seats on the Essex County Commission: Deb Engel, running with Essex Reform Democrats; Marques-Aquil Lewis, Moving Essex County Forward; and four candidates endorsed by the Essex County Democratic Committee Inc. — Christine McGrath, Abdur R. Yasin, Shawn Klein, and the sole incumbent Wayne Richardson. Read Village Green’s election guidelines here.

To the Editor:

As Mayor of South Orange, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Deb Engel for many years, first during her volunteer service with our Special Improvement District as a board member and later as Chair, and then while she served on the Maplewood Township Committee, including as Deputy Mayor. I know Deb not simply as a candidate, but as someone who deeply understands how local government works, how communities function, and how to bring people together to solve problems thoughtfully, collaboratively, and effectively.

I am proud to support Deb Engel for Essex County Commissioner because I truly believe she would bring an important and valuable perspective to county government at a time when strong communication, regional collaboration, and practical leadership matter more than ever.

Our residents contribute significantly to county government through property taxes and through the Essex County Open Space Trust Fund, and many of the issues residents care most about, roads, pedestrian safety, economic development, infrastructure, public safety and health, parks, and shared services, require strong partnerships between local and county leadership. Deb understands that relationship exceptionally well and she has the receipts.

One of Deb’s greatest strengths is her ability to communicate and connect with people. Throughout her years in public service and community leadership, she has consistently been someone who engages directly with residents, business owners, nonprofit organizations, and fellow elected officials. She listens, she follows through, and she knows how to bring people into the conversation. I believe she would bring that same hands-on, accessible approach to the County Commissioner role, helping residents better understand county services and opportunities while also ensuring local concerns are elevated in countywide discussions.

Deb also brings something particularly important to the Board of County Commissioners: extensive small business experience.

She has built businesses, created jobs, and understands firsthand what it takes to support entrepreneurs and create a business-friendly environment. That perspective is incredibly valuable, and I believe Deb would be the only member of the Commissioner Board with this experience. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economies, and Deb understands how county government can better support local business districts, connect entrepreneurs with available resources, and help foster an environment where businesses can grow and succeed. We saw that leadership firsthand during the pandemic when she became a tireless advocate for small businesses navigating an incredibly difficult moment. There have been numerous times I’ve consulted with Deb on our economic development strategy in South Orange.

I also believe Deb would be a strong advocate for thoughtful regional collaboration, something that has long been important to me as Mayor. Many of the challenges municipalities face today do not stop at town borders. Whether it is healthcare costs, stormwater management, transportation planning, or infrastructure investment, there are opportunities for municipalities and county governments to work more closely together to improve services and reduce exorbitant and redundant costs for taxpayers. We cannot continue operating in silos at taxpayer expense.

For example, municipalities across New Jersey continue to struggle with major increases in the State Health Benefits Plan, and there are opportunities for counties to facilitate broader regional conversations about Health Insurance Funds (HIFs) and long-term sustainability. I know Deb is particularly passionate about healthcare because she has spoken openly about her own experiences as a single mother trying to secure affordable health insurance. That kind of lived experience matters. Legacy plans in the SHBP can cost municipalities tens of thousands of dollars per employee annually, and local governments across the state are struggling to keep up. It is time for broader conversations and real partnership around these challenges.

Stormwater management is another issue where regional coordination would create efficiencies and stronger long-term planning outcomes. As I often say, water systems do not follow municipal boundaries. Deb has always understood the value of collaboration and the idea that when communities work together, everyone benefits. That has always been my experience working with Deb.

Transportation and roadway safety are another area where strong county-local partnerships are essential. For example, in South Orange, our Safe Streets for All analysis confirmed that many of the highest crash concentrations and community concerns occur on county roads, something that is true across many Essex County communities because of the traffic volumes they carry. Residents want to see continued investment in roadway safety, pedestrian infrastructure, and traffic improvements, and I believe Deb would be a strong champion for those efforts. This is not simply about milling and paving roads; it is about understanding how connected our communities are and ensuring residents have safe, accessible ways to move throughout the county with greenways, trails, and public transportation.

Deb also understands the broader financial challenges municipalities face. One example is Energy Tax Receipts, where municipalities across New Jersey continue to receive significantly less funding than originally intended under state law. Between just South Orange and Maplewood, millions of dollars are withheld annually, and across Essex County, the impact is even greater. Having county leadership that understands these pressures firsthand and is willing to advocate for fairness and reform would be incredibly valuable for municipalities throughout the county and result in much-needed tax relief.

And finally, Deb recognizes the importance of open space, recreation, and parks. South Orange and Maplewood residents contribute significantly to the Essex County Open Space Trust Fund, yet communities like ours without county parks often see limited direct investment in local open spaces. I have spoken with Deb at length about this issue, and she understands the importance of ensuring that communities contributing to the fund also see meaningful support to improve parks, fields, recreation facilities, and public spaces for residents of all ages.

We have an opportunity to bring a strong, thoughtful, and collaborative voice to the table, someone who understands our communities, understands local government, and knows how to turn ideas into action.

I’m proudly Team Deb all the way. I have no doubt she will bring the same dedication, energy, compassion, and collaborative leadership to Essex County government that she has consistently demonstrated in both South Orange and Maplewood, and I am confident communities across Essex County will quickly come to appreciate what so many of us in SOMA already know.

Please join me in supporting Deb Engel for Essex County Commissioner.

Sheena Collum

Mayor, South Orange