Breaking NewsBusinessMaplewoodPolice and Fire

Police & Fire Respond to Maplewood Village Business After Witness Reports Ceiling Collapse

by

SEFD Chief Joseph Alvarez reported that there were no injuries.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Police and fire personnel responded to an apparent interior ceiling collapse at a Maplewood Village business Saturday, March 22, soon after 7 p.m.

South Essex Fire Chief Joseph Alvarez confirmed that firefighters and police were on site but did not provide details about the situation. He did confirm that there were no injuries. Alvarez said that more information would be forthcoming shortly.

On the Facebook group SOMA Lounge, a poster wrote, “Sitting outside at St James Gate, Sat 3/22 at 7pm and saw the ceiling inside KoKoRo collapse and fill the store with dust.”

Alerts from MPD notified residents that Maplewood Avenue between Baker St. and Inwood Pl — which had been closed after 7 p.m. — was reopened in both directions shortly after 9 p.m.

Related Articles

Maplewood Dems Unanimously Endorse Jane Collins-Colding for Township...

Boyden/Elmwood Neighbors Express Concerns About Police Response, Lighting...

NJ American Water to Expedite Lead Line Replacement...

Cougar Soccer Club: Spring Soccer Registration Open for...

Maplewood Pool Fees Could Be the Lowest in...

Maplewood to Present & Discuss DeHart Park Design...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE