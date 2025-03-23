Police & Fire Respond to Maplewood Village Business After Witness Reports Ceiling Collapse

Police and fire personnel responded to an apparent interior ceiling collapse at a Maplewood Village business Saturday, March 22, soon after 7 p.m.

South Essex Fire Chief Joseph Alvarez confirmed that firefighters and police were on site but did not provide details about the situation. He did confirm that there were no injuries. Alvarez said that more information would be forthcoming shortly.

On the Facebook group SOMA Lounge, a poster wrote, “Sitting outside at St James Gate, Sat 3/22 at 7pm and saw the ceiling inside KoKoRo collapse and fill the store with dust.”

Alerts from MPD notified residents that Maplewood Avenue between Baker St. and Inwood Pl — which had been closed after 7 p.m. — was reopened in both directions shortly after 9 p.m.