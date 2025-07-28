Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan & Meredith Higgins Announce Candidacies for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

The following announcement is from Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan, and Meredith Higgins:

We are excited to announce our candidacy for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. As engaged community members, we believe in the power of public schools to shape a more just and inclusive future. Our district is at a pivotal moment—facing rising costs, uncertain funding, and a federal government that challenges the very values that define our community and district.

As candidates, we bring diverse lived experiences, professional expertise, and a shared commitment to our community and schools. Our slogan is “Listen, Learn, Lead” because we’re eager to engage with our neighbors in South Orange and Maplewood—to listen to what’s working in our schools, learn where there’s room to grow, and ultimately lead with integrity, collaboration, and care. Through open, respectful dialogue, we hope to earn your trust, your partnership—and your vote.

We want to foster continuous improvement, manage resources responsibly, and uphold our community’s deep commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We recognize that students come to our district with different strengths and needs, and we will work closely with the Superintendent to meet the needs of all students. We know that a strength of our district is the range of opportunities we offer, and we will ensure our district retains its commitment to the arts. We also realize that our district exists in the world, and our national challenges—from building a sustainable future to validating the humanity of people from all backgrounds—are not distractions from the work of educating the next generation, but integral parts of it.

We took the opportunity to attend the recent Board of Education retreat. We are encouraged by the leadership of the new Superintendent, and we are excited to collaborate with members of the Board of Education, build on the momentum, and meet this moment together.

Malini Nayar is a community development finance professional, longtime Maplewood resident, and proud parent of two Columbia High School students. Originally from India, she moved to the U.S. in 2001 for graduate school and settled in Maplewood in 2012. She has lived in various neighborhoods in Maplewood, but is now settled south of Springfield Avenue, with her partner, Christina, and their two dogs. Her children’s entire education has been within SOMSD, which has deepened her commitment to fostering inclusive, nurturing schools where every student can thrive. She believes that strong public schools must be rooted in transparency and inclusion, and must lift up the voices of all families.

Professionally, Malini works for a nonprofit lender that finances affordable housing and community development projects. If elected, she will use her expertise in budgeting, facilities assessment, and complex funding structures to effect sound school board governance. Malini served on the board of Compass Charter School in Brooklyn (2014–2019) and currently serves on the board of the New York City Energy Efficiency Corporation, demonstrating leadership grounded in equity, collaboration, and evidence-based decision-making.

Outside of work, Malini keeps a low profile on social media but is often spotted running for NJ Transit in the morning, walking her dogs in South Mountain Reservation, or supporting local school and community events – try catching her at the CHS Basketball Booster Club Banquet!

As a queer immigrant parent, Malini has a deeply personal stake in public education and values the strong sense of community and commitment to diversity that define South Orange and Maplewood. Proud to call Maplewood home, she looks forward to giving back by helping ensure SOMSD remains a place where all families feel supported, included, and inspired.

Paul Stephan is a public interest lawyer, former public school teacher, and proud Maplewood resident. After graduating from SUNY Buffalo, Paul began his career in education—teaching K–7 music in Orange and then first grade in Newark. His classroom experience gave him firsthand insight into how district policy plays out on the ground and what teachers need to support their students.

Now, as an attorney, Paul stands up for communities against the illegal actions of large corporations. He has brought multi-million-dollar cases against chemical companies that polluted drinking water and oil companies that concealed the science of climate change. He has represented consumers in litigation against corporations like Facebook and General Motors, and advocated before the Virginia Supreme Court for a transgender student whose teacher refused to use the student’s correct pronouns.

Paul has performed as a pianist with the South Orange Symphony. He is a District Leader in the Maplewood Democratic Committee and serves on its By-Laws Committee. He and his wife Liz, along with their two (very spoiled) dogs Josie and Charlie, moved from South Orange and are proud first-time homeowners in Maplewood. He brings to this race not only the perspectives of a teacher and advocate, but also that of a thoughtful community member—someone who understands that our schools don’t exist in isolation, but are deeply connected to the well-being and future of our towns. He’s running to help ensure that SOMSD remains a place where all students are supported, and where the values of our community are reflected in the way we lead.

Meredith Higgins is a community dance educator, Seth Boyden parent, graduate student in Clinical Mental Health Counseling meeting educational requirements for the LPC in NJ and PA and the Registered-Dance Movement Therapist credential, and Maplewood resident. Raised in Dallas, she graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with dual degrees in voice performance and music education before traveling internationally to perform and teach. She later spent a decade building community and training instructors at a Bollywood-fitness company and presenting at national fitness conferences.

Since moving to Maplewood as a new mom in 2021, Meredith has actively embraced community involvement to build connections and support local families. Meredith’s engagement with the district began when her daughter enrolled in the SOMSD Pre-K program. Meredith volunteered to serve on the Early Childhood Advisory Council and was then appointed as a Parent Representative , advocating for Pre-K parents, sharing successes with district leadership, and partnering with the district to improve Pre-K programs. She was also a member of the first parent-facing SEED (Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity) cohort led by district teachers and parents at Clinton Elementary. She teaches at the YMCA, the Baird, the SOMA Adult School, and Beyond the Bell. She also founded the Dance Mob—a free womxn’s dance class that empowers participants and brings pop-up performances to local events.

Meredith values the vibrant, diverse spirit of our two towns, and is dedicated to fostering mental health, belonging, and creativity in our schools. Her daughter is attending Seth Boyden this fall and was placed through III. Meredith believes deeply in public education policies that reflect our community’s values. Proud to call SOMA home, Meredith looks forward to supporting inclusive, joyful environments where every student and family feels welcomed and supported. As a parent who recently transitioned from the district’s Pre-K program and served in a leadership role, she is eager to bring both her lived experience and collaborative approach to help ensure Pre-K is an increasingly visible, integrated part of the district—creating smoother transitions from building to building and a strong sense of belonging for our youngest learners and their families.

We are looking forward to engaging with our neighbors in South Orange and Maplewood. Please reach out to us with your questions and reflections on how we as a community can come together to deliver the best for our students. Our website is somsdboe2025.com. Please contact us at [email protected].

— Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan, and Meredith Higgins