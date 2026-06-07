Maplewood Pilots No Left Turns at Oakland Rd and Prospect St Starting June 8

Beginning June 8, Maplewood township will begin piloting a new traffic pattern at Oakland Road and Prospect Street, prohibiting left hand turns at the Prospect Street and Oakland Road intersections.

Electronic signs posted on Prospect Street have been advising travelers of the change, flashing the message, “New Traffic Pattern, Starting June 8th, No Left Turn At Oakland.”

The pilot program is part of a proposed redesign of Prospect Street that has been discussed at three public meetings (April 28, May 4 and May 26) and which is expected to be voted on at the June 16 Township Committee meeting. The township is looking to repave the entire length of Prospect Street — from Concord to Beach — this year. The repaving will include redesign and striping to add dedicated bike lanes in several areas, a stop sign at Elmwood, and other improvements intended to increase pedestrian, cyclist and motor vehicle safety.

Read more here:

See the most recent update of the proposed plan for Prospect Street attached below.

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