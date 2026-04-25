Bike Lanes Proposed for Maplewood’s Prospect Street, With Repaving & Traffic Calming

With Prospect Avenue scheduled for milling and paving this year, Maplewood Township is hosting two virtual meetings to discuss concept plans for the major north-south throughway — on April 28 and May 4.

According to a press release from the township, the concept plan for Prospect Street “includes installing bicycle lanes, traffic-calming treatments and pedestrian facilities improvements along the length of Prospect, with the primary objective of improving safety and accessibility for all road users.” View the concept plan here. Read more information below.

The township held multiple meetings last year before repaving and introducing bike lane on Parker Avenue. The town has also been working to respond to Prospect Avenue area residents’ concerns about pedestrian safety, particularly after two middle school girls were hit by a car while crossing Prospect in 2024. Bollards were introduced at the Elmwood and Oakland intersections in 2025.

From Maplewood Township:

Prospect Street Bike Lane & Complete Streets Community Meetings

Maplewood Township invites the community to attend two upcoming virtual community meetings to discuss the concept plans for the rehabilitation of Prospect Street, from Concord Avenue (at the border of Union Township) to Beach Street (at the border of South Orange Village).

The Township’s plan follows the Complete Streets approach to street design, which strives to accommodate all transportation modes including walking, cycling and driving. The concept plan includes installing bicycle lanes, traffic-calming treatments and pedestrian facilities improvements along the length of Prospect, with the primary objective of improving safety and accessibility for all road users. You can view the concept plan ahead of the meetings here.

There will be two virtual community meetings, each focusing on a different segment of Prospect Street. Residents are invited to attend either or both sessions, where we will present the concept and then open the meeting up to questions and comments from the public.

COMMUNITY MEETING 1: Concord Ave. to Tuscan Rd.

April 28, 2026 • 7 PM – 9 PM

ZOOM LINK: https://twp-maplewood-nj-us. zoom.us/j/84330392979

COMMUNITY MEETING 2: Tuscan Rd. to Beach St.

May 4th, 2026 • 7 PM – 9 PM

ZOOM LINK: https://twp-maplewood-nj-us. zoom.us/j/85815124540

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