De Luca and Sullivan Win Democratic Primary for Maplewood Township Committee

With 21 of 21 district reporting, and early and mail-in ballots counted, Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca and John Sullivan have won the Democratic primary for Maplewood Township Committee.

De Luca garnered 3,417 votes; Sullivan came in second with 2,869.

Martin Ceperley came in third with 2,391 votes.

“I want to congratulate Vic De Luca and John Sullivan on their hard fought race,” wrote Ceperley in a concession message shared with the media. “I am incredibly proud of the campaign our team and volunteers ran, and our ability to use this campaign to raise concerns and bring more people into the political process. I want to thank everyone for their support and look forward to working together continuing my advocacy work to move Maplewood forward in the future.”

See results on the Essex County Clerk’s website here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/NJ/Essex/126379/web.345435/#/detail/49