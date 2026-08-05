Local Broadway Stars Bring Broadway’s Biggest Rock Hits to SOMA Stage’s 5th Annual ‘Broadway in the Park’ Concert on Sept. 7

From SOMA Stage:

August 3, 2026 – SOMA Stage (Dana Spialter, Producing Artistic Director and Founder) is thrilled to announce the fifth annual Broadway in the Park concert on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th at 4:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ.

This year’s concert, Broadway in the Park: Let’s Rock!, features Broadway’s biggest rock and pop hits from the 1950s through today, performed by acclaimed Broadway artists including Miguel Cervantes, Lexi Lawson, Donald Webber, Jr., Jessica Phillips, and more. Showcasing Broadway talent from across North Jersey, the free outdoor concert has become a beloved Labor Day tradition and New Jersey’s biggest celebration of Broadway, drawing approximately 5,000 audience members last year. More information about SOMA Stage can be found at www.somastage.org.

Dubbed by The New York Times as “where Broadway comes home to sleep,” South Orange and Maplewood (SOMA) is home to an extraordinary community of Broadway performers, directors, writers, musicians, and other theater professionals. SOMA Stage was founded by Dana Spialter to provide these artists with a creative home in their own backyard while giving the community the opportunity to experience the incredible talent of their neighbors. In addition to producing signature concerts and educational programming, the company is committed to developing new works through its SOMA backStage Reading Series.

“Broadway in the Park has become one of our favorite community traditions because it brings together world-class Broadway talent and thousands of audience members for one unforgettable afternoon,” says Producing Artistic Director and Founder Dana Spialter. “This year we’re turning up the volume with Let’s Rock!, an afternoon filled with iconic songs audiences will know and love, performed by the incredible artists who call North Jersey home. Whether you’re a lifelong theater fan or simply love great live music, this concert is a celebration of our community and the remarkable talent that lives right here.”

The cast features Broadway artists from South Orange, Maplewood, and neighboring North Jersey communities. The full cast includes: Eli Bolin (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods), Becky Gulsvig (A Beautiful Noise), Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Ross Lekites (Heart of Rock and Roll), Zal Owen (Harmony), Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen), Charlie Pollock (The Great Gatsby), Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven), Erin Ramirez (Hamilton), Julie Reiber (Jagged Little Pill), Ben Thompson (Waitress), Mariand Torres (Hell’s Kitchen), Emily Grace Tucker (Elf the Musical), Rebecca Covington Webber (Hamilton), Donald Webber, Jr. (Hamilton), Jared Zirilli (Summer). Musical direction will be by Louis Danowsky, also a Jersey resident.

EVENT DETAILS

Now in its fifth year, SOMA Stage’s Broadway in the Park: Let’s Rock! will be presented in partnership with the Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture as a free community event on Monday, September 7 (Labor Day), at 4:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ.

Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $15 per person to support SOMA Stage’s future programming and artistic initiatives.

Broadway in the Park: Let’s Rock is sponsored by The Pollock Properties Group – Keller Williams, with additional support from 5 Point Physical Therapy, Class Act Performing Arts Studio, The GenWealth Group, Little Apple Arts, and Marigold Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics.

BIOGRAPHY

Dana Spialter (Producing Artistic Director, Founder) previously worked as Creative Coordinator to acclaimed Broadway producers Barry and Fran Weissler, supporting the development of new works while helping oversee long-running productions including Chicago and Waitress through casting and other creative initiatives. She has produced concerts featuring Broadway talent at 54 Below and Webster Hall and, as a performer, appeared across the country as Crissy in the national tour of HAIR. Dana founded SOMA Stage in 2022 to create professional performance opportunities for local theater artists and bring Broadway-caliber programming to the SOMA community. She lives in Maplewood with her Broadway actor husband and their two children.

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook: @SOMAStage

Instagram: @SOMAStage

Website: SOMAStage