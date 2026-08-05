Maplewood Village Alliance Launches Community Conversation on Parking Access and Efficiency

From The Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) is launching a community-wide public engagement campaign focused on improving parking access, turnover, and efficiency in Maplewood Village. Through public information sessions, educational outreach, and an online survey, the MVA is inviting local residents, business owners, employees, and visitors to learn more about Maplewood’s parking challenges, review potential parking management strategies, and share their feedback before any decisions are made by the elected officials of the local governing body, the Maplewood Township Committee.

As Maplewood Village continues to grow, demand for convenient parking continues to increase while the supply of parking remains relatively fixed. Home to more than 100 independently owned businesses, a thriving restaurant district, arts and cultural destinations, and one of New Jersey’s busiest NJ TRANSIT stations, the Village serves thousands of residents, commuters, and visitors each week.

The MVA believes the central issue is not simply whether Maplewood has enough parking. Rather, it is whether the parking the community already has is being managed as efficiently as possible.

“Our goal is to help facilitate an informed community conversation,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the Maplewood Village Alliance. “This discussion is bigger than paid parking. It is about making Maplewood Village easier to access. Every parking space that turns over more efficiently creates another opportunity for someone to shop locally, dine locally, or support one of our small businesses. We want the community to understand the challenges, review the facts, hear different perspectives, and participate in the conversation before the Township Committee considers any future action.”

The MVA emphasizes that it is an interested stakeholder, not the decision-making body. Any changes to Maplewood’s parking policies would require a vote by the Maplewood Township Committee following public discussion.

Why This Conversation Matters

Maplewood Village has long experienced parking challenges during peak periods. While the public conversation often focuses on a perceived shortage of parking spaces, research and planning studies suggest the more significant issue is how efficiently existing parking is utilized.

Today, most public parking in Maplewood Village is free but subject to time limits. While intended to encourage turnover, this system depends largely on enforcement after violations occur. In practice, many vehicles remain parked beyond posted time limits, reducing parking availability for customers, limiting access to businesses, and contributing to congestion as drivers circulate through the Village searching for available spaces.

Transportation planners increasingly recognize that managing parking efficiently is often more effective and far less expensive than constructing additional parking. Before investing millions of dollars in new parking infrastructure, municipalities typically seek to maximize the capacity of their existing parking supply through improved parking management strategies.

One of the most widely used parking management strategies is paid parking, which transportation planners emphasize is a tool for improving parking turnover and access. Research, including recommendations contained in Maplewood’s 2023 Master Plan and established transportation planning best practices, indicates that appropriately managed paid parking can increase turnover, improve customer access, reduce unnecessary traffic created by drivers searching for parking, and make better use of existing public infrastructure. The objective is not to maximize revenue, but to maximize parking availability and improve access to local businesses and community destinations.

The MVA also believes that enforcement alone cannot fully address the Village’s parking challenges. While enforcement is an important component of any parking system, it is inherently reactive, occurring only after a violation has taken place. Effective parking management seeks to influence parking behavior before violations occur, creating a more efficient, equitable, and predictable system for everyone.

Community and Business Input

Over the past several years, the MVA has gathered feedback through merchant surveys, commercial property owner surveys, focus group meetings, and ongoing conversations with the local business community. The majority of participating merchants and commercial property owners expressed support for implementing paid parking as part of a broader strategy to improve customer access, increase parking turnover, and create a more predictable parking experience.

“Parking in Maplewood Village has always been a precious commodity,” said Julie Pauly, owner of The Able Baker. “We all want the same thing – to find a parking spot without circling the block three times. Today’s technology and nominal parking fees make it more likely to get that spot the first time around.”

MVA Board President Amy Howlett said the organization believes the community deserves an open, data-driven discussion. “The status quo is not working,” said Howlett. “No single solution will solve every parking challenge facing Maplewood Village. However, improving how we manage our existing parking supply has the potential to increase access, improve turnover, and make visiting Maplewood Village easier for everyone. We encourage residents and businesses to review the information, participate in the survey, and share their perspectives as part of this public process.”

Community Engagement

The MVA is launching a community-wide public outreach campaign that includes parking information sessions, educational materials explaining current parking conditions and potential parking management strategies, an online public survey, and opportunities for residents, business owners, employees, and visitors to ask questions and provide feedback.

Parking Information Sessions

Join us at one of our community information sessions:

Saturdays, September 12, 19, and 26, 2026

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Outside The Able Baker, Maplewood Village

Residents, business owners, employees, and visitors are encouraged to stop by, learn more about the initiative, ask questions, and share their thoughts.

Take the Community Survey

The MVA has launched an online community survey to gather feedback from everyone who lives, works, shops, or visits Maplewood Village.

Complete the survey here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/1FAIpQLSejixvEXI- LMMDRwBuhRSHbbpRYNJHRUXRtJCfKI z8bhr9oiQ/viewform?usp= sharing&ouid= 102040105648696744182

Community feedback collected through the survey and public information sessions will help inform future discussions by the Township Committee as it evaluates potential parking management strategies.

Improving parking access benefits the entire community by supporting local businesses, reducing congestion, improving the customer experience, and making more efficient use of public infrastructure. The MVA encourages everyone to participate in the conversation.

About the Maplewood Village Alliance

The Maplewood Village Alliance is Maplewood’s nonprofit Special Improvement District dedicated to strengthening the economic vitality of Maplewood Village through business support, beautification, marketing, events, and strategic planning. The MVA works collaboratively with merchants, property owners, residents, and Maplewood Township to foster a vibrant, accessible, and welcoming downtown.