CHS Ultimate Wins State Championship in Thrilling Universe-Point Finish

The Columbia High School Varsity Ultimate team captured the 2026 New Jersey State Championship on May 29, defeating Westfield 13-12 in a dramatic final at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood on May 29. The championship game – a collaboration between CHS Ultimate Frisbee, the Delaware Valley Youth Ultimate League (DEVYL), and the Columbia High School Athletics Department – was hosted in the birthplace of Ultimate, bringing the state’s top event home to Columbia’s historic field. The title game’s return to Maplewood carried special significance for Columbia and the broader community, whose students are credited with inventing the sport in 1968.

The contest was tight from start to finish. Although CHS never trailed again after recovering from a 3-1 deficit, neither team was able to create much separation. After trading points for much of the evening, the game came down to a universe point — Ultimate’s version of sudden death — with the state title on the line.

Adding to the drama, the stadium lights unexpectedly went off late in the game, forcing a roughly 15-minute delay. Fans responded by providing an impromptu light show with their cell phones while officials worked to re-illuminate the field. Once play resumed, the intensity only increased. Columbia ultimately secured the final point of the night, setting off a celebration among players, coaches, alumni, and fans. Simon Collins-Siegel led the way with five goals while Nick Giannone contributed three assists, two blocks and a goal in the win.

The victory caps an outstanding season for the CHS program, which entered the championship riding the momentum of its recent Pioneer Valley Invitational title and now adds a second consecutive state championship to an already historic run.

The championship also comes on the heels of another remarkable achievement for the program: CHS Sparkle Motion, Columbia’s competitive team for girls and nonbinary players, recently captured its fifth consecutive state championship, underscoring the sustained excellence of Ultimate in SOMA. Additionally, the CHS Open JV team won the Spirit Award for the season, highlighting the team’s commitment to following the Spirit of the Game, while the CHS Open 68s development team finished 9th this season, their highest finish since the team formed in 2018.

The state championship is not the end of the journey for Varsity. Next up is the High School National Invite, taking place June 12–13 in Salem, Oregon, where the CHS Varsity team will compete against many of the best programs in the country. Columbia is currently ranked among the top 10 high school Ultimate teams in the nation and will look to carry its championship momentum onto the national stage.

CHS Ultimate is an entirely self-funded program, with players and families covering the costs of travel, tournaments, equipment, and team operations. As the team prepares for Nationals, it is still raising money to help offset the expenses of competing on the national stage. Community members who would like to support the team’s trip to Oregon can donate here: CHS Ultimate Nationals Fundraiser.

For Columbia’s players, coaches, and supporters, Friday night’s championship was a memorable culmination of years of dedication to a sport that began in their own backyard. With a state title secured and a national tournament ahead, the team now has the opportunity to showcase both its talent and its hometown legacy on one of high school Ultimate’s biggest stages.