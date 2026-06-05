South Mountain YMCA’s Annual Duck Race Raises $26,000 to Support Local Families 

From The South Mountain YMCA:

The South Mountain YMCA hosted its 27th annual Memorial Day Duck Race in Maplewood, raising a net total of $26,229 to support local children and families through duck sponsorships, ticket and T-shirt sales, prizes, and individual donations.

The event began with participants in duck-themed attire marching in the town’s Memorial Day Parade, followed by the release of 1,000 rubber ducks into the river across six exciting heats.

“The Duck Race is a highlight in the Y’s annual calendar, showcasing the strength of our community while raising essential funds to help local families and youth access the support and services they need to thrive,” said James Goodger, Executive Director of the South Mountain YMCA. “We are grateful to our dedicated staff, Board of Managers, generous sponsors, prize donors, volunteers, township officials, and all friends of the Y who made this event a success.”

The annual Duck Race brings together staff, volunteers, local leaders, and community organizations for a fun, family-friendly event that supports a meaningful cause. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s financial assistance program, which helps make programs like child care, summer camp, sports, and enrichment activities affordable for families facing financial challenges.

In 2025 alone, the South Mountain YMCA provided $433,853 in financial assistance to 346 families, ensuring that no child was turned away from transformative programs, including youth theater, sports, early childhood education, school-age child care, and inclusive enrichment classes.

This year’s Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant recipient is Family Promise of Essex County, which received $5,000 from Duck Race proceeds. The organization was selected based on its strong alignment with the YMCA’s mission and its demonstrated impact in the community. Family Promise works to help families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting independence through housing support, social services, and community-based partnerships.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Metro YMCA for selecting Family Promise of Essex County as a recipient of the 2026 Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant. This funding will help us expand critical housing stabilization, wellness, and enrichment opportunities for the children and families we serve throughout Essex County,” said Tia Avery, Executive Director of Family Promise of Essex County. “We are proud to partner with organizations that believe every family deserves the opportunity to thrive, and it was wonderful to celebrate alongside so many dedicated community partners at such an uplifting event.”

For more information about the Duck Race, visit: www.metroymcas.org/south-mountain-ymca/duck-race/.

ABOUT THE Y

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges invests in its diverse communities to promote wellness, safety and quality of life for children, adults and seniors. Its six branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, New Milford, Hardyston and Stillwater are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility through an array of programs. Some 35,000 people belong to the Metro Y, which awards more than $2 million annually in direct and indirect financial assistance.