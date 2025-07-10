Daniel Caplan, Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi File to Run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

Three candidates announced today that they have filed to run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Daniel Caplan, Ashley Ludovicy-Donahue, and Ashwat Rishi.

The three are running together on the “Progress, Partnership, Promise” slate. They are running for the seats currently occupied by BOE President Nubia DuVall Wilson, 2nd Vice President Regina Eckert, and Facilities Chair Bill Gifford; the three incumbents said they are not seeking re-election.

In an announcement provided by former BOE member Anthony Mazzocchi, the three candidates said there were “neighbors and parents of students in SOMSD,” who “share a deep commitment to strengthening our district at this pivotal time.” Mazzocchi also supported the slate of Wilson, Eckert, and Gifford, as will as the successful 2024 slate of Jeff Bennett, Bimal Kapadia and Deirdre Brown.

Caplan is described as someone who “has followed Board of Education and district issues closely for years—going so far as to replicate the algorithm used for III placements with more recent local census data in order to better understand enrollment trends and equity concerns.” Ludovicy-Donahue and Rishi are both appointees to the district’s recently revived Budget Advisory Committee, where they oversaw “real strides made by the current Board toward fiscal transparency and the important work still ahead to maximize every dollar spent in service of students,” according to the statement.

Village Green has asked Mazzocchi for more background information on the candidates and contact information.

The statement continues: “We believe that before we can achieve the aspirations our community holds for our children, we must maintain a stable financial foundation. The fiscal cliff ahead affects every student and family in our schools, and addressing it will be the Board’s central responsibility in the coming year. We are committed to ensuring that every dollar spent is aligned with what matters most—supporting student learning, well-being, and success. We’re running because we see a Board working cohesively as a team—growing into a body defined by transparency, professionalism, and effective governance. We’re ready to help accelerate that progress and work in true partnership with the administration and the community to meet this challenge with courage, innovation, and focus.”

The candidates said, “In the weeks ahead, we’ll share a detailed platform and there will be opportunities to connect with residents throughout South Orange and Maplewood.”

Every year, three of nine South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education seats are up for election in the November general election. There are no primaries: the BOE is non-partisan.

Deadline for filing with the Essex County Clerk is July 28 at 4 p.m. See the petition attached.