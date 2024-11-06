Brown, Bennett & Kapadia Win Seats on BOE; South Orange Water Referendum Passes

As all eyes remain glued to the returns from the U.S. Presidential contest, local races in South Orange and Maplewood have been decided, it appears.

Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and Malia Herman have won two uncontested seats on the Maplewood Township Committee.

A referendum in South Orange has passed, allowing the Village to negotiate the sale of its water utility to New Jersey American Water (results via the Essex County Clerk):

The slate of Deirdre Brown, Jeff Bennett and Bimal Kapadia have won election to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education (results via the Essex County Clerk):

Other races that were decided in part by South Orange-Maplewood voters included the re-election of U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill and the election of Andy Kim to the U.S. Senate.