BREAKING: Maplewood Resident Among 6 Men Arrested in Pedophile Sting

A Maplewood resident, Carl W. Ellis, was charged today along with five other men, in an operation conducted by the New York State Police, in partnership with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

According to a release, law enforcement “successfully conducted an undercover operation targeting individuals involved in the online exploitation of children. The operation, which took place over several days, resulted in the identification and apprehension of multiple suspects engaged in illegal activities related to child exploitation and trafficking.”

“The detail deployed highly trained Investigators to infiltrate online platforms where these crimes are often facilitated,” the press release from the New York State Police continued. “Utilizing advanced cyber tactics, investigators were able to identify individuals attempting to exploit vulnerable children through the internet and meet them in person. As a result of the operation, the following six individuals were arrested and charged with various offenses. A historical investigation will continue into each of these individuals that were exposed during this investigation.”

Ellis, 55, has been charged with: