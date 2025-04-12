Springfield Avenue Maplewood Chooses Local Artists to Create Public Art Installation

Six new murals will be soon be a colorful addition to Springfield Avenue — turning six utility boxes into creative outdoor works of art.

Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM) announced on Thursday, April 10, the selection of the local artists for its upcoming utility box public art installation and they are: Emalohi Iruobe, Emily Konopinski, Magie McGowan with Brian McGowan, Mary Arevalo, Natalie Crandall and Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon. The murals will be installed in April and May in time for Springfield Avenue’s annual MayFest.

SAM issued an RFP for artists at the end of 2024, originally looking to commission four murals. More than a dozen local and regional artists submitted proposals with mural concepts, which were evaluated by a committee of SAM Board members, Township representatives and unaffiliated arts and culture professionals.

The mural project is funded 100% by SAM’s fundraisers, namely the Craft Beer Tasting fundraiser in the fall and the Wine Tasting fundraiser in the spring. Because of the success of SAM’s 2024 Craft Beer fundraiser, SAM was able fund the commission of two additional murals, bringing the total to six.

While no theme was indicated in the RFP, the guidelines called for all the murals to incorporate the three primary SAM logo colors — pink, blue and yellow — into the design. This stipulation allows a color continuity among the murals, while also allowing the artists to put their own unique imprint on Springfield Avenue.

The mural project is sponsored by the Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM) Business District working together with Maplewood Township.

Ricciardi Brothers at 1915 Springfield Avenue donated paint, supplies and expertise.