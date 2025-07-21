CHS Grad Zach Braff to Return in ‘Scrubs’ Reboot on ABC

Actor, director and Columbia High School grad Zach Braff (Class of 1993) is returning to the small screen this fall with a reboot of the half-hour comedy classic Scrubs. Deadline reports that ABC has greenlit the series revival for the 2025-2026 season. Braff will reprise his role as John “J.D.” Dorian — the character and performance that first made him famous.

Original costars Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke will be joining Braff. All three will serve as executive producers, and much of the show’s original production and creative team will be rejoining.

Scrubs will likely premiere mid-season.

According to Deadline, “The new series will follow JD Dorian (Braff) and Christopher Turk (Faison), who scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

