The Maplewood Foundation Kicks Off 2026 Grant Cycle With Goal of Awarding $100,000

From The Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation, a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood and South Orange residents, today announced the online availability of its 2026 grant application. The Foundation will accept grants through Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m., with the goal of awarding at least $100,000 this year.

Last month, the organization unveiled a special collaboration with local artist Ken Stanek, who created a limited-edition tote bag celebrating beloved landmarks in the two towns for donors who give $100 or more before June 30, 2026, or while supplies last. The foundation has given out more than half of the limited-edition bags.

Stanek, whose iconic watercolor illustrations are featured in his book, “About Town SOMA: Portraits of South Orange & Maplewood Small Businesses,” selected 15 of his original drawings for the exclusive design. The functional tribute to the Maplewood/South Orange community reflects the Foundation’s commitment to and love for both towns.

“We set an ambitious goal of becoming a six-figure grant-giving machine in 2026 and we’re well on our way,” said Fred Profeta, president of The Maplewood Foundation. “We are grateful that Ken – whose art is a SOMA treasure – partnered with us to create a unique token of our gratitude for the generosity of our donors. People love the design and with the distribution of the remaining bags this month, we will be even closer to meeting our goals.”

The Maplewood Foundation encourages residents to help build a nest egg for the two towns with their donations, which are invested in a fund that is utilized as a tool for long-term impact. Approximately 5% of the Foundation’s holdings are awarded as Program and Seed grants to nonprofit organizations each year.

Program grants provide funding to established 501(c)(3) nonprofits to expand or launch specific initiatives, whereas seed grants supply early-stage capital to grassroots community groups that have the ability to achieve their goals, but do not yet have official tax-exempt status.

Since its creation in 2023, the Foundation has awarded an increasing number and total amount of grants. While it gave a record-setting 12 grants topping $90,000 in 2025, it received requests totaling more than $200,000, a clear indicator that there’s more demand for support than funding.

Stanek, a Maplewood resident and founder of Studio Number Nine, is known for his illustrations of local landmarks that hold significance to residents. His work has become recognizable through its detail and celebration of places in the community.

“I was thrilled when The Maplewood Foundation reached out about my artwork! My entire goal with this ongoing project was to document the bits and pieces of our two towns that weave together our community,” said Stanek. “The Foundation’s work supports the area that gives me something to draw every day, and it was great to be part of this unique collaboration.”

To learn more about the Foundation’s impact or make a donation, visit https:// themaplewoodfoundation.org/ other-ways-to-give/. The Foundation also encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits.

ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations benefiting the residents of Maplewood and South Orange, New Jersey. The organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established and aspiring nonprofits in the following areas: climate and environmental stewardship; diversity, equity and inclusion; educational scholarships; emergency relief for residents; enhancement of public education; programs for individuals with disabilities; promotion of the arts; support for senior citizens; and, youth recreation. Visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org for more information.