‘BB Gun’ in Reported Incident in Maplewood Turned Out to be a Water Pellet Gun; No Charges Filed

According to the Maplewood Police, on June 2, 2026 at 2:08 p.m., police atrols responded to a report of two juveniles being struck by pellets from a BB gun in Maplewood center.

Upon arriving and talking to the juvenile victims and their parents, they learned the gun was a water pellet gun not a BB gun, according to the police blotter.

The victims described the person with the water pellet gun as a white juvenile male. Patrols canvassed the area and located the juvenile in question, transporting him to police headquarters and notifying his father of the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.