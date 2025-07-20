Maplewood Police Blotter: DUI and Shoplifting Arrests

The following is the Maplewood Police Blotter for July 10-16

July 10, 2025, DUI Arrest: Maplewood Police Officers Beischer and Bailey responded to Parker Avenue and Prospect Street where they located a vehicle stopped in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old East Orange man was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. Summonses for Driving While Suspended and Careless Driving were also issued.

July 12, 2025, Shoplifting Arrest: Maplewood Police Officer Dow responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a shoplifting. Officers stopped, 55-year-old Newark resident, who was pointed out by the business manager and was found to be in possession of over $60 worth of unpaid merchandise. He was arrested and charged with Shoplifting and released with a court date.

July 13, 2025, DUI Arrest: Maplewood Police Sergeant Munoz and Officer Marto responded to Chancellor Avenue and Springfield Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle crash. After an on-scene investigation, a 38-year-old Irvington man was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. Summonses for Reckless Driving, Careless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane were also issued.

July 15, 2025, Motor Vehicle Rummage: Maplewood Police received a report of a motor vehicle rummage on Elberta Road.

July 16, 2025, Motor Vehicle Stop w/ Arrest: Maplewood Police Officer Ronnell Smith conducted a motor vehicle stop on Boyden Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to provide any documentation to officers despite multiple requests. The driver, later identified as a 23-year-old Maplewood man, was arrested and charged with Obstruction and had numerous outstanding warrants from multiple agencies. He was released with a Maplewood court date and turned over to Toms River Police for his outstanding warrant.

In addition to the above incidents, there was a shoplifting incident and a package theft.

