Be A Sponsor For The South Mountain YMCA Memorial Day Duck Race Or Apply To Be An Impact Grant Recipient 

From South Mountain YMCA:

We want you to be a sponsor! Be a part of this beloved Memorial Day tradition in Maplewood and South Orange again as hundreds of locals cheer on their ducks to victory as they race down the Rahway River in Memorial Park for prizes and glory! All Duck Race proceeds go to financial assistance to support kids and families in our communities who need it most.

Platinum (6 only) $1500 Heat Naming Rights

Gold $500 Premier Sponsorship Banner

Silver $250 In River Signage

Bronze $125 Sandwich Board Signage

The Y will also select, based on applications received: a qualifying local non-profit to receive 20%, up to $5,000 of the proceeds, for the Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant. Last year’s grant recipient was the nonprofit Girls Helping Girls. Period.

To be sponsor visit: givebutter.com/duckrace2025

Please respond by Friday, May 3.

To apply for the Ellie & Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant, visit www.metroymcas.org/south-mountain-ymca/duck-race

For more information, contact Executive Director James Goodger [email protected].

Past Duck Race sponsors included: Creating Smiles Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Keller Williams Mid-Town Direct, Maplewood Rotary, Metro YMCA of the Oranges, the Gianni Family, The Local Yarn Store, Air Aerial Fitness, CODA Kitchen & Bar, Lyn Your Face, Maplewood Country Club, Maplewood Mercantile, Marigold Lifeworks, Morrow Memorial Preschool, ReMerch, SOMEA, Toro Plumbing and Mechanical, Village Trattoria, Weichert Realtors Maplewood, Brave Floral, Bethany Joseph Elder Care Consulting, Carter Smile Pediatric Dentistry, CTK College Coach, Dr. Gerry Gonsalves, DMD, Elaine Cataneo Education Consultant, Eventage, Executive Video, General Store Shops & Cafe, Joy Yagid Photography, Kitchen Table, Ramas Climate, South Orange Downtown, The Able Baker, The Urban Cyclery Shop, N&K Prime Marketplace, Bass Family Chiropractic, PC, Claire Sinclair’s Kindergarten Class in Memory of Charlie Gianni, DJ Mike Levitt Entertainment, Good Crowd Events, Jeffrey H. Goldsmith, Esq., Julie Erickson, Career & Executive Coach – MyRightFitJob.com, Lotus Petals Floral Design, LLC, Maplewood Bike Shop, Mona Lisa Framing, Park Wood Diner, Rock Spa, Rubies Duties, Sue Blodgett Coldwell Banker, the Gedeon Family, The Meaghers of Maplewood, and the Zollman Family.

For more information about the Duck Race, visit www.metroymcas.org/south-mountain-ymca/duck-race/.

###

ABOUT THE Y

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges invests in its diverse communities to promote wellness, safety and quality of life for children, adults and seniors. Its branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, New Milford, Hardyston, and Stillwater are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility through an array of programs. Some 35,000 people belong to the Metro Y, which awards more than $2 million annually in direct and indirect financial assistance.