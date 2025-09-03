Maplewood Movie Theater Redevelopment Plan Meeting Announced for Sept. 11 at Woodland

The Township of Maplewood is hosting an in-person community meeting to present and discuss updates to the latest draft of the Movie Theater Redevelopment Plan on September 11 at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd., from 7-9 p.m.
The potential redevelopment of the theater has been a hot button topic for years, as a number of efforts to attract a new theater operator have failed and the building is in the process of being purchased by new owners. The building is privately owned — it is not owned by the Township.
RELATED: Maplewood Movie Theater Attracts Potential Buyer
Maplewood Village was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places in April 2022. The designation carries no prohibitions against changes or development of the Village, but offers incentives in the form of tax credits for renovating buildings. The Maplewood Village Historic District is not subject to Maplewood Historic Planning Commission review, except for publicly owned properties. At a meeting in September 2024, Township planning consultant Paul Grygiel said that the plan requires the preservation and incorporation of the existing theater facade (as well as the facade of the bank building at Inwood Place).
Last year, a group of local residents formed the Maplewood Film Society in an effort to save the theater. Meanwhile, local theaters have continued to struggle with the Village at SOPAC ending its lease in South Orange in March.
RELATED: Residents Fight to Save — and Revive — Historic Maplewood Movie Theater
In April, Mayor Nancy Adams made a statement about the plan, stating that the Maplewood Theater has not been in operation since 2020,, and “While the plan is aspirational in that it permits a movie theater and new uses for the bank building, it must also be realistic by allowing other permitted uses to the area. If the plan does not include a range of uses that are appropriate for the space, we risk having no movement forward activating these current vacant spaces.
RELATED: Mayor Nancy Adams’ Statement on Maplewood Theater Block Redevelopment Plan
From the Township of Maplewood:
PUBLIC NOTICE
Movie Theater Redevelopment Plan Community Meeting: Sept. 11, 2025
The Township of Maplewood will hold an in-person community meeting to present and discuss updates to the latest draft of the Movie Theater Redevelopment Plan. The Township Committee previously designated multiple properties on the block bounded by Maplewood Avenue, Inwood Place, and Durand Road, as a non-condemnation redevelopment area (ie “The Movie Theater Redevelopment Area”).
Last year, the Township held two community meetings and two visioning sessions to gather feedback, which informed the latest draft of the Movie Theater Redevelopment Plan.
Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025
Time: 7:00–9:00 pm
Location: The Great Hall at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road
The Township invites all residents and stakeholders to attend, learn more, and share feedback on the draft plan. Once finalized, the draft redevelopment plan will be reviewed by the Township Committee and Planning Board before adoption. Additional opportunities for public comment will be available during those meetings.
Your voice matters—please join us and be part of the conversation.