Maplewood Movie Theater Redevelopment Plan Meeting Announced for Sept. 11 at Woodland

The Township of Maplewood is hosting an in-person community meeting to present and discuss updates to the latest draft of the Movie Theater Redevelopment Plan on September 11 at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd., from 7-9 p.m.

The potential redevelopment of the theater has been a hot button topic for years, as a number of efforts to attract a new theater operator have failed and the building is in the process of being purchased by new owners. The building is privately owned — it is not owned by the Township.

Maplewood Village was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places in April 2022. The designation carries no prohibitions against changes or development of the Village, but offers incentives in the form of tax credits for renovating buildings. The Maplewood Village Historic District is not subject to Maplewood Historic Planning Commission review, except for publicly owned properties. At a meeting in September 2024, Township planning consultant Paul Grygiel said that the plan requires the preservation and incorporation of the existing theater facade (as well as the facade of the bank building at Inwood Place).

Last year, a group of local residents formed the Maplewood Film Society in an effort to save the theater. Meanwhile, local theaters have continued to struggle with the Village at SOPAC ending its lease in South Orange in March.

In April, Mayor Nancy Adams made a statement about the plan, stating that the Maplewood Theater has not been in operation since 2020,, and “While the plan is aspirational in that it permits a movie theater and new uses for the bank building, it must also be realistic by allowing other permitted uses to the area. If the plan does not include a range of uses that are appropriate for the space, we risk having no movement forward activating these current vacant spaces.

From the Township of Maplewood:

