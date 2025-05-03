Maplewood Film Society Hosts a Tribute to Director David Lynch

The Maplewood Film Society and the Maplewood Division for Arts and Culture are presenting an exclusive screening of Wild at Heart as part of a celebration of director David Lynch on May 16 at The Woodland.

The 1990 film starring Nicholas Cage, Laura Dern, Willem Defoe and Isabella Rossellini is currently not available on any streaming platform, according to the film society, so this is a rare opportunity to see it on a big screen with all your friends.

After the film, there will be a conversation about Lynch, Wild at Heart and Lynch’s influence on film and pop culture.

Special guests include Fred Elmes, Lynch’s director of photography and friend and Zach Schonfeld, author of From Coppola to Cage.

The evening’s festivities will include a “Red Room” selfie station, inspired by Twin Peaks, and audience members dressed as their favorite Lynch characters will be eligible for door prizes.

At-a-Glance:

Date/Time

May 16, 6:30 p.m.

Location

The Woodland, Grand Hall

60 Woodland Rd, Maplewood NJ

Tickets are $17 and can be purchased here.