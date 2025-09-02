Seton Hall Chemistry Dept Receives $10M Legacy Gift from Alumnus

Seton Hall University last week announced a transformative $10 million estate gift from the late Sylvia and Thomas Tencza, M.S. ’64/Ph.D. ’66 of Wallington, New Jersey.

University officials said the generous bequest will establish the Thomas Tencza, Ph.D. Endowed Professorship in Chemistry and will also support research and strategic priorities within the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. It will be the first endowed professorship for the department from which Tencza graduated more than half a century ago.

Through endowed chairs, professorships and directorships, Seton Hall leaders says, the University demonstrates its commitment to improving its research profile and academic rigor in the laboratory and classroom. “Endowed faculty attract graduate students who want to learn from and collaborate with scholars of the highest caliber,” said Jonathan Farina, Dean of Seton Hall’s College of Arts and Sciences. “This extraordinary gift will ensure that Seton Hall’s chemistry and biochemistry programs continue to thrive, particularly the Ph.D. program where grant-funded research and publication are key to student success. Gifts like this enable Seton Hall to offer sustainable, affordable, hands-on learning, meaningful research, and mentorship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students.”

Thomas Tencza was among the first graduates of the university’s Ph.D. program in chemistry during the 1960s. Following his service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he built a distinguished 34-year career at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Hillside, New Jersey, where he served as Senior Director of Product Development. Over the course of his tenure, Tencza secured nine patents and played a key role in the development of well-known over-the-counter medications including Excedrin, Bufferin and NoDoz.

Before his time at Seton Hall, Tencza met Sylvia Tencza (née Tlusty) in 1956, and they began their courtship. They married a few years later and shared a joyful life together. Their bond was strengthened by their love for their Polish heritage, family and animals – the Tenczas had many cats and five Norwegian elk hounds throughout their lives, all named Buddy. They were also active in the Chopin Singing Society. Their 53-year marriage ended in 2012, when Thomas died at age 80.

Sylvia, who died in September 2024, continued to honor her husband’s memory by deepening her engagement with his alma mater. She often said Thomas credited his success in life to the education he received at Seton Hall. Committed to supporting his dream of advancing student success in the field he loved, she championed the creation of the endowed professorship. In recognition of her devotion and generosity, the university awarded her an honorary doctorate.

“Tom and Sylvia’s generosity will enrich the student experience and further strengthen the academic excellence for which Seton Hall has always been known,” said University President Monsignor Joseph Reilly. “By helping us to expand our educational offerings, this gift and others like it are allowing the entirety of the Seton Hall community from students to faculty to explore the totality of their God-given talents.”

“The pride and gratitude that unifies our alumni transcends into our classrooms and our labs and brings extraordinary resources to our students. Tom, and by extension Sylvia, have created a legacy that touches all of us at Seton Hall, and the impact will last forever,” said Jon Paparsenos, Vice President of University Advancement.

The Tenczas’ legacy will empower future scientists to pursue discovery with purpose and graduate prepared to make meaningful contributions to society.