Julie Jin, 60, Kind, Giving and Charismatic Actor, Healer, Wife, Mother and Friend

Note: Julie passed away in February; Village Green just recently learned of her loss. Julie’s obituary is posted here with the permission of her daughter.

Juliane “Julie” E. Jin, a longtime Maplewood resident, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, February 9, 2025. She was 60.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 37 years, Brad Turner; her cherished children Ethan Turner and Angelique O’Connor; one treasured grandchild, Violet; one brother, Brian Jin; two sisters Diane Jin and Lisa DeJesus; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Julie was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 10, 1964, to Kyoman G. and Kathryn A. Jin (née Purdey). She was the oldest of four children and was fiercely protective of her younger siblings.

Julie attended Michigan State University and obtained her bachelor’s degree in English. She was a very good student and maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her college career. While at school, Julie met her future husband, Brad. The two married on New Years Eve, 1987 on their college campus.

A true thespian, Julie was a talented actor, singer, and dancer. She and Brad moved to Manhattan where she performed in Shakespeare plays, community theatre, and had roles as an extra in a few movies. After becoming a mom to her two children, Julie devoted her life to her family. She was a doting wife and mother and always advocated for anything her children needed at home and in school.

Later in life, Julie began studying metaphysical healing. She became a reiki master and teacher and had an extensive collection of crystals.

Julie fought a courageous battle with cancer for 11 years, all the while remaining kind, giving, and charismatic. She loved meeting new people and could make friends with anyone.

Though they are deeply saddened by their loss of an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Julie’s family takes comfort in knowing she is at peace.

Services for Julie are being held privately for her family.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Julie’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.