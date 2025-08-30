Enid ‘Nana’ Brown, 89, Brought Energy, Life and Love to Every Interaction and Adventure

Enid Hyacinth Brown, 89, passed away peacefully at Brighton Garden Assisted Living and Memory Care, in West Orange, NJ on August 24, 2025.

A celebration of her life will be held on September 12, at 10 a.m., at St. Paul’s Baptist Church located at 119 Elm Street, Montclair, NJ (an online link is available here). Family and friends are also invited to honor her memory and legacy at the repast held at Maplewood Club, located at 489 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, NJ.

Enid was born on August 18, 1936 to Arnold and Lucille Williams in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. As a child, the family moved to 6 Nightingale Avenue, Vineyard Town, Jamaica, where her siblings, Jeanette, John and Sharlene were born. Enid relished the role of big sister throughout her life, always caring for her siblings and eventually sponsoring all of them to migrate to the United States.

Enid attended Excelsior High School in Kingston and ultimately graduated from Fitz-Henly Commercial School, where she met many life-long friends, including Winston Nicholson who resides in Mandeville, Jamaica. After graduation, she started her career at Golding Printing Services.

Enid was steady in her faith and devotion to her Heavenly Father. In Jamaica, she was an active parishioner at Maranatha Gospel Church in Kingston, where she was baptized. She continued her devotion at several churches across New York and New Jersey including, South Floral Park United Methodist Church (NY), First Baptist Church of South Orange (NJ) and Saint Andrews Episcopal Church (NJ). Over the years, she served on their choirs and usher boards.

In search of greater opportunities, Enid immigrated to Brooklyn, NY in 1966 believing “the streets of Brooklyn would be lined with gold”. She quickly learned they were not, but nevertheless, found her way and made a life for herself, first living in a rooming house and doing domestic work, and eventually finding work at Equitable Life. She spent her weekends around Coney Island with new immigrants from Jamaica, like lifelong friend, Joan Schloss, with whom she would later spend summers. One year, they “schemed” to travel to Jamaica and drive across the island by themselves. Their daughters put a stop to that. Years later, they would celebrate Enid’s 75th birthday in Jamaica, along with Joan and 60+ family and friends from Jamaica and the US. That birthday trip helped her to rediscover the beauty of her homeland. It was also the first big party she ever had. And a time was HAD – including Enid dancing with a fire dancer.

In 1970, Enid married Lloyd Brown, who also hailed from Kingston, Jamaica. Their marriage resulted in two children, Dwight Andrew and Tara Allison. After a short stint in Queens, the family settled in South Floral Park, NY, where Enid lived for 26 years.

South Floral Park was an idyllic town and the 141 Frederick Avenue was filled with love. Enid loved to cook and garden. Her backyard was always filled with fresh vegetables and fruit. She was particularly proud of her calloo.

Eventually, Enid took a job at Winthrop University Hospital, where she worked for 20+ years until her retirement. As a unit secretary, she accepted both day and night shifts across various departments to ensure that the needs of her children were met. Enid loved medicine and would have become a Registered Nurse if given the opportunity. Instead, she aided patients at their bedside, often praying for them as they went into surgery. She also worked with many families as a home-health aide part time. She was “fascinated by death and dying” and was honored to bring so many of her patients closer to the Lord.

When Enid’s oldest grandchild, Dalton Avery was born in 2002, Enid decided to retire and move to South Orange to help her daughter raise her family. Davis Quincy was born in 2005. Davis gave Enid the nickname that has lasted for 20 years, Nana Brown! Her last grandson, Myles Aaron, was born in 2007.

Nana Brown had an amazing third act to her life! She discovered the world of cruising and vacationing as a retiree. Along with her “adopted” daughters Terri Fowles and Carol James, she traveled the world. Some of her favorite trips were to Alaska, Dubai-Abu Dhabi (which she always pronounced as one word instead of two cities!!), St. Petersburg, Russia and Cuba. She always came back with stories and discoveries from her travels. Her favorite trip hands-down was to Israel with her daughter, Tara. Israel was always on her bucket list and her daughter surprised her with a ten day trip to Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem for Christmas. They set off to explore the religious history and beauty of the country. They took pictures of the Sea of Galilee, got baptized in the River Jordan, prayed at the Wailing Wall, and visited Bethlehem.

Back at home, Nana Brown cared for her grandsons, including Myles, who spent summers in South Orange. Nana famously told EVERYONE that she would cook for the “school teachers, cops, firemen – basically anyone who mentioned they liked Jamaican food.” The South Orange Police department fell in love with Nana Brown when she brought them curry chicken, rice and peas and plantains after they brought Dalton home after his bike was stolen from his middle school. Her celebrity moment came when she was featured on “CBS This Morning” in 2020 teaching a group of Greater Essex Country Jack and Jill teens how to make curry chicken over zoom. While she didn’t understand the zoom technology, she understood that food meant love and she loved to express it.

In the last two years of her life, Enid moved to Brighton Gardens of West Orange. Her grandchildren had grown up and she was looking for more engagement and activity. Still called Nana Brown by the staff and some residents who were older than her, Nana embraced life at the residence—learning BINGO and Rummikub, roaming the halls with her walker, and playfully flirting with Johnny the cook, other residents, and visitors. She brought energy and life to the center and was greatly loved by everyone she met.

Enid lived an amazing life. Her warmth, strength, and quiet grace touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Enid was predeceased by her beloved sister, Jeanette Bernard. She is survived by her loving children, Dwight Brown and Tara Favors (Dale); her brother, John Williams; sister, Sharlene Williams; her cherished grandchildren, Dalton and Davis Favors and Myles Brown (mom-Jackie Lindsay) and scores of “adopted” sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends which number too many to be counted. We would like to extend huge appreciation to Dee Fox, who aided Enid during the last 4 years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations to AFJ (theafj.org/causes/in-honor-of-enid-hyacinth-brown) would be appreciated.

We invite you to celebrate Enid’s life by sharing your photos and videos at: getmontage.co/s/NqgYd