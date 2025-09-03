3rd Annual Mapso Family Follies Talent Show Returns With Charming Old-Timey Acts and Quirky Variety Fun

From Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture:

SAVE the DATES:

In-Person Auditions: Wednesday, September 24th, 6 – 8pm at The Woodland (60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood) Video Auditions: Submit online by September 30th at 12 midnight. Link: maplewoodartsandculture.org/follies

Show: Thursday, October 23rd, 7:30 – 9pm ($10 tickets, doors open 7pm)

Tech/Dress Rehearsal (mandatory): Wednesday, October 22nd, 6:30 – 8:30pm. Both at The Woodland (60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood)











Hey friends! There’s still time to throw together a 3-minute act to audition for the MAPSO FAMILY FOLLIES Old-Timey Talent Show! It’s not a contest, so don’t over think it. Just your low-stakes opportunity to showcase a known or lesser-known talent, and our heartwarming way to charm and delight with old-school, variety fun!

Grab a friend, neighbor, co-worker, or family member and come up with a comedy bit, a dance routine, or harmonize an acoustic song. Or sing opera, yodel, or do bird calls; step dance, tap, clog, or ballet; recite slam poetry; perform drag; do magic or juggle; bring us a cheer or a baton routine from your high school days; break out your ventriloquist doll or pointe shoes; act out a dramatic skit or a short scene from your favorite movie or tv show—the more quirky and unpredictable the better.

Audition Rules: 3 minutes per act, no drum kits/amps, and no solos! You’re all invited to try out—ages 9 to 99—open to Maplewood/South Orange and surrounding communities. Time Commitment: One in-person dress rehearsal and then the show!

The FOLLIES Team loves multi-cultural and generational acts. Last year’s sold-out, standing-room-only show at The Woodland had a line-up of parent/kid acts—including a family circus act—plus a hilarious crew of neighbors, with fabulous local groups of singers and dancers in between. We even had a theremin player and a roller-skating chicken! So dust off that ribbon stick and join creative forces. We encourage up-tempo, up-beat, fun, or funny collaborative acts. Do you have something from a musical or recital you can pull out of your back pocket? Are you currently taking lessons with a group? Is your uncle a ham? Does your nana play harmonica?

The more the merrier on stage and the more creative the better. Our FOLLIES motto is: “Have fun!” You should totally join us.

The FOLLIES Team encourages new acts to audition every year, however, if you were in last year’s show, you may audition a new act with varying performers or a different vibe. The MAPSO FAMILY FOLLIES is made possible by the invaluable efforts and generous support of Andrea Teutli, Miriam R. Perez, and Stacey Ross-Trevor of the Division of Arts & Culture of Maplewood Township. Tori Chickering returns as Director/Emcee along with Katy Chapman as Co-producer, Cat Delett as Talent Coordinator, Ridley McIntyre as Stage Manager, and Elizabeth Sarkesian heading up Stage/House Crew. Sybil Rodgers returns as our Follies Consultant, with Craig Stout as Designer.

If you’d like to volunteer for the FOLLIES Team, please reach out to show producers at [email protected] with the subject: Follies 2025 – Volunteer Help. More audition details, photos, FAQs, and tickets can be found on our FOLLIES webpage: maplewoodartsandculture.org/follies