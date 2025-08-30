Maplewood-Trained Fencer Mya Spears Qualifies for ’26 Central American/Caribbean Games

From the Jamaican Fencing Federation:

Guatemala City, Guatemala — The Jamaican Fencing Federation proudly announces that Mya Spears has qualified for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, set to take place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Spears, who trains with New Jersey Fencing Alliance, in Maplewood, New Jersey, and also the renowned Peter Westbrook Foundation in New York, demonstrated exceptional grit and resilience during the individual women’s sabre event at the 2025 CAC Championships. After a hard-fought comeback victory against Mexico’s Valeria Gonzalez Partida, Spears advanced to the quarterfinals and secured an 8th place overall finish.

According to the official qualification guidelines for the CAC Games, the **top two individual fencers by weapon and gender, from countries that did not qualify a full team**, earn individual qualification slots. With Jamaica not fielding a women’s sabre team and Spears placing **first among fencers from non-qualified countries**, she successfully earned her place at next year’s Games.

“This is an inspiring moment for Jamaican fencing,” said James McBean, President of the Jamaican Fencing Federation. “Mya’s performance not only reflects her tenacity and spirit, but also marks a significant milestone for our federation as we continue to grow our presence on the international stage.”

The Jamaican Fencing Federation extends its congratulations to Mya Spears and thanks all supporters and partners who made this possible.