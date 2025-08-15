Shuck Cancer: Oysterfest Marks 10 Years of Community Impact on Sept. 6

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest will return to The Woodland in Maplewood on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m., for its 10th anniversary celebration.

Since its founding in 2015, Oysterfest has raised more than $150,000 to support melanoma awareness, fund critical research grants, and assist local families in need. Hosted in partnership with the Township of Maplewood, Oysterfest has become one of the community’s most anticipated nights of music, food and giving.

This year’s celebration will feature catering by local favorite Celebrated Foods, two live bands — Hoi Polloi and Black Tie Groove — an open bar, bagpipers, and the signature oyster and raw bar. Guests will also learn about how the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) awarded its 2024 Robert J. Miller Memorial Research Grant to Jayesh Menon, a University of Rochester medical student studying metastatic melanoma.

“Ten years ago, we set out to honor Bob’s memory in a way that brought people together,” said Grace Miller, co-founder of the Robert J. Miller Foundation. “This event is a tribute to his life, but also to the heart of this community — one that shows up, gives back and makes a lasting difference.”

Tickets for the adults-only event are $155 per person, $165 at the door, and $75 for young adults ages 21 to 25. Tickets are available online at www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/ tickets or in person at St. James’s Gate in Maplewood.

Local sponsors are invited to help make an impact in Oysterfest’s 10th year. Special thanks to Titanium sponsor Elizabeth Winterbottom Homes (www.elizabethwinterbottom.com ) and Gold sponsors Maplewood Rotary Club and St. James’s Gate. Sponsorship information is available at www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/ sponsorship.

The Robert J. Miller Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Maplewood, was established in 2015 in memory of longtime resident Robert J. Miller, who died after a battle with melanoma. The Oysterfest event raises funds for melanoma research and reserves contributions to support local families in need. Donations are accepted year-round at www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/ donate.

Stay connected by following Oysterfest on Facebook or email [email protected] for more information.