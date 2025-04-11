South Orange Downtown Food Stroll Returns Sunday, April 27

From South Orange Downtown:

Get ready, food enthusiasts! South Orange Downtown (SODT) is thrilled to announce the return of the Food Stroll, set to delight your taste buds on Sunday, April 27, from 12 to 4 PM. This family-friendly event showcases the district’s diverse culinary landscape and unique retail offerings.

For one day only, attendees can sample delicious bites from over 20 local eateries and enjoy exclusive discounts from retailers. Wristbands are available at a reduced price when purchased in advance on the South Orange Downtown website: $40 for adults (13 and over), $20 for Seton Hall University students and faculty, and $15 for kids aged 12 and under. Children under 3 eat free. Wristbands will also be available for purchase online and on-site on the day of the event at Spiotta Park’s ticket station for an additional $10.

Participants can navigate the event with ease using a specially crafted map, guiding them to a selection of standout establishments, including Ariyoshi, Bakes by Izzy, BGR, Chipoba, Felina Steak, Gaslight Brewery & Restaurant, Giorgio’s Ristorante, Juice Hub, Jus’ Tacos, Miti Miti, The Order, Pandang, Papillon 25, Playa Bowls, SOMA Sweets (located at The Co-Lab), Three Daughters Baking Co, Tito’s Burritos & Wings, Toro Loco, Town Hall Deli, Village Diner, Walia Ethiopian Restaurant and a special pop up from Y.U.P.P. (Your Ultimate Patty Place (located at The Co-Lab)

A wristband also grants access to special offers from local retailers such as Cannaboy Treehouse, The Charmery (located at The Co-Lab), Kitchen a la Mode, Little Shop of Hip Hop, Sadie’s,The Gift Dispatch and Tae Kwon Do Chung Do Kwon, plus enjoy a special Pottery Market from the members of CLAY by Indigo Road Studio.

“This year’s Food Stroll is truly something special. With more participating restaurants than ever before, we’re offering an unparalleled variety of flavors, cuisines, and experiences—a true reflection of the rich diversity South Orange has to offer. But it’s not just about the food—our incredible local retailers are offering exclusive deals and experiences that make this event a full downtown celebration. Whether you’re discovering a new favorite spot, shopping for something unique, or revisiting a beloved local gem, this is the perfect way to experience the best of South Orange in one unforgettable afternoon,” says Lisa Szulewski, Events and Marketing Coordinator.

For a complete list of offers from these participating businesses and to purchase wristbands, visit www.southorangedowntown.org/ food-stroll-2025. Limited tickets are available. Follow @southorangedowntown on Instagram and Facebook for the latest downtown news and events.