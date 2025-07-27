National Night Out is Back August 5

National Night Out, the annual event designed to build relationships between law enforcement and the community, is back in both South Orange and Maplewood on Tuesday August 5.

In South Orange, the festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Flood’s Hill with free food, a dunk-a-cop dunk tank, climbing inflatables, games and a meet-and-greet with first responders. At 8 p.m. there will be an outdoor movie showing of Dog Man.

In Maplewood, National Night out will be celebrated from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Avenue, with a DJ, rides, food, Rita’s Italian ice and giveaway prizes.

Scenes from past National Nights Out: